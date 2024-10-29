Debuts, Depth and Rust: Takeaways From Both USWNT Friendlies vs. Iceland
Iceland won’t want to see a 3–1 scoreline anytime soon.
In the space of three days, the U.S. women’s national team recorded back-to-back 3–1 wins over Iceland. In both matches—the first in Austin, the second in Nashville—the score was level at 1–1 heading into the 72nd minute but Iceland just couldn’t hold on.
Notably, in the second meeting, Iceland also became the first team to take a lead against the USWNT under Emma Hayes when Karólína Vilhjálmsdóttir scored an Olimpico in the 31st minute. But the 2024 Olympic gold medalists are still unbeaten since Hayes took over in June 2024, with a record of 11-1-0.
No One Can Match the Americans for Depth
The most striking thing about these matches was how, even when the starting XI didn’t shine, Hayes was able to turn the match by making changes. No matter how commendably organized and compact Iceland was, eventually, it succumbed to the sheer quality available to the USWNT.
Hayes will be thrilled that five of the six goals scored over the two matches were by substitutes. The U.S. only had one goal scored in the first half, Alyssa Thompson’s sensational opening goal in the first meeting.
At the triumphant Paris Olympics, Hayes leaned heavily on her preferred starting XI to get the job done and rarely relied on substitutes. But during this window, we saw her tinker with her lineup while also having the confidence to make changes when it doesn’t work.
Yes, players like Sophia Smith and Lindsey Horan, both Ballon d’Or nominees, will absolutely be starters rather than on the bench in future matches. But the big goals from Thompson, Lynn Williams, Jaedyn Shaw, as well as dazzling debuts from Emma Sears, Yazmeen Ryan and Emily Sams will give other nations envy.
Alyssa Thompson Is Pushing ‘Triple Espresso’
Speaking of Thompson, this was a big international window for the 19-year-old. After going a year without a call-up to the USWNT, she returned with a bang during the Iceland friendlies.
The Angel City winger scored her first-ever international goal in the first match, and then came off the bench as a wing-back in the second match to help spark a comeback from 1–0 down. Hayes praised the forward for her versatility after the match.
Thompson’s incredible form in the league this year, combined with her instant impact in a U.S. shirt, means she could be pushing for the famous "Triple Espresso" frontline for a starting spot in the next year or so. Or perhaps, there will be a "Quadruple Espresso" in the USWNT's future.
Emma Sears’s Debut for the Ages
Four players—Ryan, Hal Hershfelt, Sams, and Sears, were handed their first U.S. cap in the Iceland friendlies.
Sears was the one to make the biggest headlines when she recorded a goal and assist off the bench in the second Iceland match. She became the first player to have a goal and assist on her USWNT debut since Christen Press against Scotland in 2009. Very good company to have yourself associated with.
The Racing Louisville rookie has been a surprise breakout star of the NWSL in 2024 with five goals and an assist. Drafted 28th overall from Ohio State, she had never been a part of any USWNT junior age groups. Her speed and directness attacking the goal has been superb. She is yet another dynamic winger to add to the USA’s depth chart.
It Has Been a Long Year
It hasn’t been all positive for the U.S. this international window. Hayes has experimented a lot and the lack of cohesion, when it comes to relationships between the players on the pitch, has shown.
It's not only the lack of continuity that has contributed to the slowness. There’s also the fact these friendlies are coming right at the end of a long NWSL season that was also interrupted by the Olympics this summer. The USWNT also looked fatigued and sloppy at times, and that's quite understandable after a very long year with a lot of soccer
Yes, there was quality and urgency available off the bench. But for over an hour in both matches, the U.S. lacked real zest. Hayes, herself, referred to these performances as a “little rusty” and “sluggish.”
Where for Art Thou Midfield?
Since the debacle that was the 2023 World Cup, there has been a microscope on the USWNT’s misfiring midfield.
The U.S. may have won the 2023 W Gold Cup and Olympics, but its hasn't been able to establish a cohesive midfield passing rhythm, especially when teams drop into a low block.
Sam Coffey is one of the best passers and shielding players in the NWSL. Horan is a powerful box-threat and battler for Lyon. Rose Lavelle can turn out of trouble, and slice a thunderbolt-like shot from outside the box.
However, the individuals don’t make an intricate unit. The U.S. may be the best team in the world in both boxes, but the Iceland friendlies showed no signs it is any closer to being able to connect the lines between. Whether that is with the preferred trio or with Korbin Albert and Olivia Moultrie stepping in.