Talavera vs. Real Madrid—Copa del Rey: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Before Real Madrid can look ahead to a much-needed holiday break, they first must take on Talavera de la Reina in the Copa del Rey round of 32.
Of all the major trophies in Spain and Europe, the Copa del Rey continues to be the most illusive for Los Blancos. The Spanish giants have topped the competition just once in the last decade, with their most recent failure coming in last season’s final against Barcelona.
The 2025–26 campaign offers a fresh start for Real Madrid, one that kicks off against an inferior opponent in third-tier side Talavera. The club, currently 19th in its section of the Primera Federación, has lost eight of its last 13 matches across all competitions.
Xabi Alonso’s men will relish at the opportunity to deliver a statement win on Wednesday evening to quiet much of the noise surrounding the team’s poor run of form over the last six weeks.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the game.
What Time Does Talavera vs. Real Madrid Kick Off?
- Location: Talavera de la Reina, Spain
- Stadium: Estadio El Prado
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 17
- Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT
Talavera vs. Real Madrid Head-to-Head Record
This is the first meeting between Talavera and Real Madrid.
Current Form (All Competitions)
Talavera
Real Madrid
Talavera 2–1 Merida - 12/14/25
Alavés 1–2 Real Madrid - 12/14/25
Arenteiro 1–0 Talavera - 12/7/25
Real Madrid 1–2 Man City - 12/10/25
Talavera 2–1 Malaga - 12/3/25
Real Madrid 0–2 Celta Vigo - 12/7/25
Talavera 0–1 Cacereno - 11/30/25
Athletic Club 0–3 Real Madrid - 12/3/25
Zamora 2–1 Talavera - 11/23/25
Girona 1–1 Real Madrid - 11/30/25
How to Watch Talavera vs. Real Madrid on TV, Live Stream
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
ESPN Select, ESPN App, fuboTV
United Kingdom
Premier Sports 1
Canada
Not Televised
Mexico
Sky Sports, izzi
Talavera Team News
Valen Gómez will miss out on his side’s first-ever clash with Real Madrid due to suspension. The winger was sent off in the Copa del Rey second round and therefore is ineligible for selection on Wednesday night.
The pressure will be on Gonzalo Di Renzo to carry the goalscoring load for the hosts; the Argentine leads the team with four goals this season. Sergio Montero, who bagged a brace in Talavera’s 2–1 win over Malaga in the second round, can also contribute.
Jamie González, meanwhile, arguably has the hardest job on the pitch. The goalkeeper has the tough task of trying to keep Real Madrid off the scoresheet.
Talavera Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid
Talavera predicted lineup vs. Real Madrid (4-4-2): González; Gallardo, López, S. Molina, Cuenca; Montero, Pitu, Capó, Arroyo; Di Renzo, A. Molina.
Real Madrid Team News
Despite the recent returns of Dean Huijsen, Kylian Mbappé and Franco Mastantuono from injury, Real Madrid are still without Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dani Carvajal, Éder Militão, Ferland Mendy, David Alaba and Eduardo Camavinga. Plus, Brahim Díaz is with Morocco for the Africa Cup of Nations.
The good news for Alonso is Fran García, Álvaro Carreras and Endrick are back from suspension and available for selection on Wednesday evening, though only the former is in line to start.
With most of Los Blancos’ biggest names getting the night off, Real Madrid Castilla standouts David Jiménez, Víctor Valdepeñas and Thiago Pitarch could feature in Alonso’s XI, along with Gonzalo García.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Talavera
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs. Talavera (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Jiménez, Asencio, Valdepeñas; Pitarch, Ceballos; Mastantuono, Güler, Rodrygo; G. García.
Talavera vs. Real Madrid Score Prediction
Even with most of their starters on the bench, Real Madrid should have zero issues getting past Talavera. From talented Castilla standouts to fringe players with something to prove, the Spanish giants have more than enough quality to secure an emphatic result against a club in Spain’s third tier.
Alonso’s men will cruise into the round of 16 at the expense of Talavera. The hosts will find it difficult to even get on the scoresheet in what is doomed to be a wildly one-sided encounter.