SI

Talavera vs. Real Madrid—Copa del Rey: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Wednesday’s clash is the first meeting between Los Blancos and Talavera.

Amanda Langell

Real Madrid are the heavy favorites to book their place in the round of 16.
Real Madrid are the heavy favorites to book their place in the round of 16. / Visionhaus/Getty Images

Before Real Madrid can look ahead to a much-needed holiday break, they first must take on Talavera de la Reina in the Copa del Rey round of 32.

Of all the major trophies in Spain and Europe, the Copa del Rey continues to be the most illusive for Los Blancos. The Spanish giants have topped the competition just once in the last decade, with their most recent failure coming in last season’s final against Barcelona.

The 2025–26 campaign offers a fresh start for Real Madrid, one that kicks off against an inferior opponent in third-tier side Talavera. The club, currently 19th in its section of the Primera Federación, has lost eight of its last 13 matches across all competitions.

Xabi Alonso’s men will relish at the opportunity to deliver a statement win on Wednesday evening to quiet much of the noise surrounding the team’s poor run of form over the last six weeks.

Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the game.

FREE NEWSLETTER. New SI FC Newsletter Global Embed. Sign Up to Get Informed With SI FC. dark

What Time Does Talavera vs. Real Madrid Kick Off?

  • Location: Talavera de la Reina, Spain
  • Stadium: Estadio El Prado
  • Date: Wednesday, Dec. 17
  • Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT

Talavera vs. Real Madrid Head-to-Head Record

This is the first meeting between Talavera and Real Madrid.

Current Form (All Competitions)

Talavera

Real Madrid

Talavera 2–1 Merida - 12/14/25

Alavés 1–2 Real Madrid - 12/14/25

Arenteiro 1–0 Talavera - 12/7/25

Real Madrid 1–2 Man City - 12/10/25

Talavera 2–1 Malaga - 12/3/25

Real Madrid 0–2 Celta Vigo - 12/7/25

Talavera 0–1 Cacereno - 11/30/25

Athletic Club 0–3 Real Madrid - 12/3/25

Zamora 2–1 Talavera - 11/23/25

Girona 1–1 Real Madrid - 11/30/25

How to Watch Talavera vs. Real Madrid on TV, Live Stream

Country

TV Channel/Live Stream

United States

ESPN Select, ESPN App, fuboTV

United Kingdom

Premier Sports 1

Canada

Not Televised

Mexico

Sky Sports, izzi

Talavera Team News

Valen Gómez will miss out on his side’s first-ever clash with Real Madrid due to suspension. The winger was sent off in the Copa del Rey second round and therefore is ineligible for selection on Wednesday night.

The pressure will be on Gonzalo Di Renzo to carry the goalscoring load for the hosts; the Argentine leads the team with four goals this season. Sergio Montero, who bagged a brace in Talavera’s 2–1 win over Malaga in the second round, can also contribute.

Jamie González, meanwhile, arguably has the hardest job on the pitch. The goalkeeper has the tough task of trying to keep Real Madrid off the scoresheet.

Talavera Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid

Talavera predicted lineup vs. Real Madrid (4-4-2): González; Gallardo, López, S. Molina, Cuenca; Montero, Pitu, Capó, Arroyo; Di Renzo, A. Molina.

Real Madrid Team News

Gonzalo García
Gonzalo García is expected to lead Real Madrid’s attack. / Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images

Despite the recent returns of Dean Huijsen, Kylian Mbappé and Franco Mastantuono from injury, Real Madrid are still without Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dani Carvajal, Éder Militão, Ferland Mendy, David Alaba and Eduardo Camavinga. Plus, Brahim Díaz is with Morocco for the Africa Cup of Nations.

The good news for Alonso is Fran García, Álvaro Carreras and Endrick are back from suspension and available for selection on Wednesday evening, though only the former is in line to start.

With most of Los Blancos’ biggest names getting the night off, Real Madrid Castilla standouts David Jiménez, Víctor Valdepeñas and Thiago Pitarch could feature in Alonso’s XI, along with Gonzalo García.

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Talavera

Real Madrid predicted XI
Plenty of fresh faces are in line to start in the Copa del Rey round of 32. / FotMob

Real Madrid predicted lineup vs. Talavera (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Jiménez, Asencio, Valdepeñas; Pitarch, Ceballos; Mastantuono, Güler, Rodrygo; G. García.

Talavera vs. Real Madrid Score Prediction

Even with most of their starters on the bench, Real Madrid should have zero issues getting past Talavera. From talented Castilla standouts to fringe players with something to prove, the Spanish giants have more than enough quality to secure an emphatic result against a club in Spain’s third tier.

Alonso’s men will cruise into the round of 16 at the expense of Talavera. The hosts will find it difficult to even get on the scoresheet in what is doomed to be a wildly one-sided encounter.

Prediction: Talavera 0–3 Real Madrid

READ THE LATEST LA LIGA NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND GOSSIP

feed

Published
Amanda Langell
AMANDA LANGELL

Amanda Langell is a Sports Illustrated FC freelance writer covering the European game and international competitions.

Home/Soccer