2025–26 Copa del Rey Round of 32: Full List of Matches, Schedule
The Copa del Rey is already well underway but La Liga’s behemoths will soon join Spain’s leading domestic cup competition.
The 124th iteration of the competition has already conducted a preliminary round and two stages proper, but the round of 32 is when the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid enter and begin their push for yet more silverware.
The draw for the last 32 was staged on Tuesday, Dec. 9 and has lined up some tantalizing battles for the next round of fixtures—which will be staged in mid-December.
Here is the Copa del Rey round of 32 draw in full.
2025–26 Copa Del Rey Round of 32 Draw
- Ourense vs. Athletic Club
- Atlético Baleares vs. Atlético Madrid
- Talavera vs. Real Madrid
- Guadalajara vs. Barcelona
- Real Murcia vs. Real Betis
- Edlense vs. Real Sociedad
- Burgos vs. Getafe
- Cultural Leonesa vs. Levante
- Eibar vs. Elche
- Deportivo La Coruña vs. Mallorca
- Real Racing Club vs. Villarreal
- Real Sporting vs. Valencia
- Huesca vs. Osasuna
- Granada vs. Rayo Vallecano
- Albacete vs. Celta Vigo
- Deportivo Alavés vs. Sevilla
When Is the Copa del Rey Round of 32?
All games will be played in the midweek slot between Dec. 16–18, 2025. Madrid, for example, travel to the home of Talavera, the side currently rooted to the foot of the third division, in between two league clashes with Alavés and Sevilla before earning a little festive respite.
Barcelona face Guadalajara in the week which divvies up a visit from Osasuna and trip to Villarreal which—despite the club’s best efforts—will be played in Spain rather than Miami.
When Is the Copa del Rey Final?
The 2025–26 final will take place at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville on April 25, 2026, with the two entrants into the showpiece event earning a place in next year’s Supercopa de España. The winner will also qualify automatically for the Europa League.
The Estadio de La Cartuja has hosted the match for the past six seasons and boasts a capacity of just over 70,000.
Who Won the Last Copa del Rey?
As part of last season’s famous domestic treble, Barcelona won the 2024–25 Copa del Rey crown. It was La Blaugrana’s first triumph since the 2020–21 season as they beat bitter Clásico foes Real Madrid 3–2 after extra time.
Pedri had opened the scoring for Barça midway through the first half, but quick-fire goals from Aurélien Tchouaméni and Kylian Mbappé turned the game on its head. Ferran Torres then equalized in the 84th minute, before unlikely match-decider Jules Koundé fired home the winner with just four minutes of extra time remaining.
Who Has Won the Copa del Rey Most?
Last season’s title was the 32nd for Barça since the competition began. Their first victory came in 1910 and they enjoyed particularly prolific runs in the 1980s and 2010s as they won 13 Copa del Rey finals across the two decades.
Athletic Club, who won the trophy in 2023–24, are second in the rankings with 24 titles, sitting ahead of Real Madrid on just 20. Xabi Alonso won the competition twice as a player with Los Blancos and will want to scoop the title in his first season in the dugout.
17 sides have reached the final previously without ever winning, including the likes of Getafe, Celta Vigo, Elche, Granada and Osasuna.