‘Talks Held’—Jose Mourinho Plots Tottenham Transfer Raid
Fenerbahçe officials have arrived in London for negotiations with Tottenham Hotspur over midfielder Yves Bissouma, reports in Turkey claim.
Bissouma has entered the final 12 months of his contract with Spurs, who have already bolstered in midfield with the signing of Mohammed Kudus and plan to buy Morgan Gibbs-White from Nottingham Forest, although a move for the latter appears to be in jeopardy amid accusations of an illegal approach.
With obvious questions over his future following the departure of former manager Ange Postecoglou, Bissouma has been targeted by Fenerbahçe and Turkish journalost Yağız Sabuncuoğlu says talks have been held between the two sides.
Fenerbahçe, led by former Spurs manager Jose Mourinho, have been active in the summer transfer window, bringing in striker Jhon Duran from Al Nassr on a season-long loan and closing in on a deal for Genk full-back Archie Brown.
Bissouma is thought to be next up on the radar, with Mourinho looking to build a squad capable of toppling Galatasaray at the top of the league standings.
The pair never crossed paths at Spurs, with Bissouma moving to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 12 months after Mourinho was relieved of his managerial duties in 2021.
Bissouma has managed a total of 100 appearances for Spurs across all competitions, playing a significant role under Postecoglou before the former manager’s departure earlier this summer.
Thomas Frank has since arrived in the Spurs dugout and there have been questions about Bissouma’s future given the short amount of time remaining on his deal.