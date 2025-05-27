Tearful Antony Reveals Shocking Extent of Man Utd Nightmare
Manchester United loanee Antony broke down in tears while revealing how he would go “days without eating” during his lowest moments at Old Trafford.
The Brazilian forward became the second-most expensive transfer in United history when he arrived from Ajax for an eye-watering fee worth in the region of £81 million ($105 million) in 2022. After a record-breaking start, Antony struggled to replicate his best form under Erik ten Hag and was almost entirely shunned by Ruben Amorim.
A mid-season loan move to Real Betis has propelled Antony to new heights. The left footer has amassed nine goals and five assists in 25 appearances, while helping the Spanish outfit reach the Conference League final.
Before securing that winter exit, Antony endured a tumultuous personal spell in Manchester. “[My brother] told me to hold on a little longer, that things were going to change. It even made me emotional, because they were very hard days for me,” the forward told TNT Sports Brazil through tears.
“Only I know what it was like to be there at home, not having the strength to even play with my son, going days without eating, staying locked in my room. So, for me it was very complicated, but thank God, with the help of my family and mainly with the help of God, I managed to get ahead and today I am very happy here.”
“As I said, I wanted to do things, but they didn’t seem to work out because I wasn’t happy,” Antony added. “I didn’t feel that desire to play football, and I needed to find myself and be happy again because playing football was always something I loved.
“I went through difficult times [at Manchester United] when I no longer felt that pleasure. I even told my brother that I couldn’t take it any more.”