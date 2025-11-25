Tennis Legend Rafael Nadal Not Impressed With Vinicius Junior Antics
Tennis icon and avid Real Madrid supporter Rafael Nadal has urged Vinicius Junior to “understand who is in charge” and respect Xabi Alonso amid the ongoing feud between the Brazilian and his manager.
Madrid’s winless streak was extended to three games at the weekend following a shock 2–2 draw with Elche in which Vinicius Jr was named on the bench, with Alonso opting for a bizarre tactical setup that ultimately backfired.
The winger’s absence from the starting lineup only intensified speculation regarding his long-term future with Madrid, which has been a major talking point in Spain following Vinicius Jr’s angry tantrum in El Clásico after being substituted early—an incident for which he has now apologized both publicly and privately, although without mentioning Alonso by name.
14-time French Open winner Nadal has weighed in on the Vinicius Jr debate, insisting that the forward must swallow his pride and respect Alonso’s position as Madrid boss if there is to be a resolution to the conflict.
“I think it can be resolved through dialogue, with everyone on the same page,” Nadal told Movistar+ when quizzed about the fractured relationship between Vinicius Jr and Madrid. “I believe Vini needs to understand who is in charge and respect that authority, and also the club, given what it means to be a Real Madrid player.
“But I think he’s doing his best, and those things that come out of him, which sometimes aren’t well-received, can be corrected through dialogue and an awareness that things can be improved.
“The first person who needs to want to explore that path of improvement has to be him. When I hear him speak in interviews, saying that he wants to improve in every aspect, I think he needs to find strong allies, and I’m convinced that Real Madrid will have the right people, and he will be there to advise him.”
Vinicius Jr Faces Uncertain Future
The Vinicius Jr saga has cast doubt over his long-term future at the Santiago Bernabéu, fueled primarily by his outburst as he stormed off the pitch during the clash with Barcelona, roaring: “Always me, I’m leaving the team, it’s better if I leave, I’m leaving.”
While his subsequent apology has been accepted and he’s featured four times for Los Blancos since, there remain doubts over his place in the Spanish capital.
The 25-year-old has refused to continue contract negotiations with Madrid while his relationship with Alonso remains strained. Discussions over a renewal began in January, but have since stalled.
Vinicius Jr, whose current deal expires in 2027, has only managed nine goal contributions in 17 Madrid matches this season—a fairly tame record for someone of his supreme quality.