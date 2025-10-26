‘Problem’—Xabi Alonso Makes Bold Promise After Vinicius Junior’s El Clasico Tantrum
Xabi Alonso admitted a “conversation” is coming with Vinícius Júnior after the Brazil international lost his head when he was subbed out of El Clásico but stressed that there would be no serious “problem.”
Vinícius seemingly could not believe his eyes when Alonso signaled for the winger to come off the pitch in the 72nd minute of Real Madrid’s 2–1 victory over Barcelona. Rodrygo stood waiting for the like-for-like change, much to the dismay of his fellow countryman.
Muttering to himself and throwing his arms in the air, Vinícius reluctantly made his way to the touchline, shaking his head and continuing to rattle off a flurry of words. The 25-year-old then walked right by Alonso, who would not even look at his superstar player, and headed straight down the tunnel.
After the match, Alonso weighed in on the fit thrown by his No. 7: “Vini’s character? There are different personalities in any dressing room. Right now we will enjoy the win, then we’ll have a conversation, for sure.”
Despite the looming confrontation coming between the Spaniard and Vinícius, Alonso still insisted there is “no problem.”
The Brazilian has been at odds with his new manager multiple times this season, making it very obvious how he felt about being benched in Real Madrid’s Champions League opener, as well as being taken out of games earlier than he would have liked.
Vinicius Junior’s Temper Takes Center Stage in Heated El Clásico
Vinícius eventually came back and sat on the bench as the minutes ticked down at the Santiago Bernabéu. Yet he once again found himself involved in a heated confrontation with Barcelona stars.
The forward got into it with Alejandro Balde on the touchline in the dying moments of the match before he confronted Lamine Yamal after the final whistle. Raphinha soon joined the fray in defense of his clubmate.
Vinícius had to be held back by a member of Real Madrid’s technical staff amid the high intensity moment.