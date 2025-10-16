The 10 Highest-Paid Soccer Players in the World—2025 Ranking
The 10 highest-paid soccer players in the world was revealed Thursday as Cristiano Ronaldo topped the list for the sixth time in a decade.
Forbes tallies the top 10 based on the following criteria: base salaries, bonuses and image rights agreements in the on-field category, while including off-field estimates in areas like endorsements, licensing, memorabilia and more.
Though names like Ronaldo and Lionel Messi continue to headline the list, new entries to the top 10 include Real Madrid stars Jude Bellingham and Vinícius Júnior. In total, the top 10 earn close to $1 billion between them.
Players to fall off the list from last year include Neymar and Kevin De Bruyne. Forbes estimates that Neymar, who was set to earn a significant sum during his now ended spell with Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League, will make $38 million this year.
Lamine Yamal, who notably kicks off the list, is the first 18-year-old to make the Forbes list.
The 10 Highest-Paid Soccer Players in the World
Figures estimated by Forbes, cash values converted to U.S. dollars at the current exchange rate
10. Lamine Yamal - $43 million
Age: 18
Club: Barcelona
Nationality: Spain
On-Field Earnings: $33 million
Off-Field Earnings: $10 million
Lamine Yamal is the only player under the age of 20 to appear on the top 10 list, another signifier of his status in world soccer. The 18-year-old recently signed a new contract with Barcelona and was given the iconic No.10 shirt. Off the pitch, he signed lucrative sponsorship deals with companies including Beats by Dre, adidas, Powerade and more.
9. Jude Bellingham - $44 million
Age: 22
Club: Real Madrid
Nationality: England
On-Field Earnings: $29 million
Off-Field Earnings: $15 million
Jude Bellingham’s move to Real Madrid in 2023 was one of the most publicized transfers in recent history. The England international won the Champions League and La Liga in his first season and was subsequently named an EA Sports FC cover star. He’s missed notable time to begin the season and was absent from England’s recent camp after recovering from shoulder surgery. Bellingham has partnered with adidas and Louis Vuitton.
8. Sadio Mané - $54 million
Age: 33
Club: Al Nassr
Nationality: Senegal
On-Field Earnings: $50 million
Off-Field Earnings: $4 million
Sadio Mané might be best remembered during his time dazzling with Liverpool, but the Senegalese attacker is still one of the highest earners in the world. Mané plays his club soccer with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr earning a staggering $50 million on the pitch. With his contract is set to expire at the end of the season, Mané must choose whether or not to extend his stay in the Saudi Pro League.
7. Mohamed Salah - $55 million
Age: 33
Club: Liverpool
Nationality: Egypt
On-Field Earnings: $35 million
Off-Field Earnings: $20 million
Salah earns the third lowest of all players here in terms of on-field earnings, but is tied for fourth for off-field paydays. The Egyptian star had one of the all-time great seasons last year as he and Liverpool captured their record-tying 20th English league title. Recently, Salah helped his country qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after missing out on the 2022 edition.
6. Vinícius Júnior - $60 million
Age: 25
Club: Real Madrid
Nationality: Brazil
On-Field Earnings: $40 million
Off-Field Earnings: $20 million
Vinícius Júnior is a star at the biggest club in the world and boasts sponsorships with companies like Nike and Gatorade, among others. He ranked as the 46th highest-paid athlete in the entire world in 2025. Though, his future at Real Madrid has been called into question recently amid contract talks. Could he be the next star to jump to the Saudi Pro League?
5. Erling Haaland - $80 million
Age: 25
Club: Manchester City
Nationality: Norway
On-Field Earnings: $60 million
Off-Field Earnings: $20 million
Erling Haaland, since bursting onto the scene with Red Bull Salzburg, is one of the most prolific goalscorers in the world. He was the missing piece in the Manchester City juggernaut on the road to realizing Champions League success. Haaland already has 12 goals in all competitions this season boasting a ridiculous record of 94 goals in 104 Premier League matches. One of his most lucrative deals off the pitch is with Nike.
4. Kylian Mbappé - $95 million
Age: 26
Club: Real Madrid
Nationality: France
On-Field Earnings: $70 million
Off-Field Earnings: $25 million
Kylian Mbappé to Real Madrid always felt like a transfer waiting to happen before it finally came to fruition last summer. Though his first season ended without a trophy, the French striker is still in top form breaking numerous records so far in a Los Blancos shirt. He earns the third-most amount of money off the field among the top 10.
3. Karim Benzema - $104 million
Age: 37
Club: Al-Ittihad
Nationality: France
On-Field Earnings: $100 million
Off-Field Earnings: $4 million
Benzema might reached the summit during his Real Madrid years, but the 2022 Ballon d’Or winner is enjoying one of the most lucrative contracts in the entire world. The former Real Madrid superstar earns a staggering nine figures playing for Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia—though his contract is set to expire at the end of the season. Benzema ranks second among all players in the category, but earns just $4 million off the pitch.
2. Lionel Messi - $130 million
Age: 38
Club: Inter Miami
Nationality: Argentina
On-Field Earnings: $60 million
Off-Field Earnings: $70 million
Lionel Messi might be in the twilight of his career, but fans hope to see the 38-year-old extend his stay in South Florida. His move to Inter Miami has resulted in unprecedented interest in Major League Soccer as he continues to be the face of the league. Off the field, he launched his own sports drink, Más+ by Messi, last year and is set to debut a youth international tournament aptly named the Messi Cup this December. The Argentine earns more money than any other player off the field.
1. Cristiano Ronaldo - $280 million
Age: 40
Club: Al Nassr
Nationality: Portugal
On-Field Earnings: $230 million
Off-Field Earnings: $50 million
Cristiano Ronaldo’s on-field achievements are well-documented, but off the field he boasts close to 1.04 billion followers, according to marketing agency Two Circles, across all social media platforms—the most of any person on the planet. Still going strong at 40-years-old, the Portuguese icon is chasing 1,000 career goals after becoming the all-time leading scorer in World Cup qualifiers. Earning more currently than any other player lacing up a pair of boots, he also boasts Nike, Binance, the CR7 brand and more in his moneymaking portfolio.