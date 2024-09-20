The 16 Stadiums Hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup
Following the success of the unprecedented winter World Cup, FIFA will once again make history in 2026 when, for the first time ever, three nations will host soccer's biggest event.
The United States, Canada, and Mexico will host to the next World Cup which is poised to be the biggest in the tournament's history after FIFA announced that 48 teams will now be competing.
Supporters are in for a summer festival of football with over 100 games being played across 16 stadiums in 16 cities in North America.
Here's everything you need to know about the stadiums being used for the 2026 World Cup.
1. MetLife Stadium
City: New York/New Jersey, USA
Capacity: 82,500
MetLife Stadium sits among the biggest stadiums that will host games at the 2026 World Cup and is scheduled to host the final.
Home to two NFL franchises, MetLife opened in 2010 and is situated just west of New York City. The Jets and Giants, outside of the latter's Super Bowl success in 2012, have struggled to bring much joy to the stadium since its recent opening.
2. AT&T Stadium
City: Dallas, USA
Capacity: 80,000
Jerry Jones' pride and joy. The AT&T Arena in Dallas, home to the notorious Cowboys, is regarded as one of the most aesthetically impressive arenas in the US.
While its capacity is officially listed at 80,000, the stadium can actually hold up to 90,000.
Dallas also hosted games at the 1994 World Cup, although it was the slightly less impressive Cotton Bowl that was used as the city's hosting stadium.
3. GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
City: Kansas City, USA
Capacity: 76,416
Patrick Mahomes has lit up Arrowhead in recent years, and some of soccer's brightest stars will have the chance to display similar virtuosity in 2026.
Arrowhead seats approximately 76,000, making it the sixth-largest NFL stadium, and it holds the Guinness World Record for noise level by a crowd at 142.2 decibels.
The excitement is already palpable in Kansas City.
4. NRG Stadium
City: Houston, USA
Capacity: 72,220
NRG Stadium is a versatile, multi-purpose arena which opened in 2002. Football, soccer, and even rodeo are held here.
Home to the NFL's Houston Texans, this isn't an arena associated with glory. Although, it did host Super Bowl LI which saw Tom Brady's New England Patriots mastermind the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history against the Atlanta Falcons.
5. Mercedes-Benz Stadium
City: Atlanta, USA
Capacity: 71,000
Speak of the devil, this is one of three NFL-MLS stadiums that will be used in 2026. The Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the aforementioned Falcons and Atlanta United, hosted the Super Bowl LIII in 2019 after its opening in 2017.
The state-of-the-art arena features a retractable roof and seats around 71,000.
6. SoFi Stadium
City: Los Angeles, USA
Capacity: 70,240
SoFi's official capacity is listed at a rather modest 70,000, but this stunning complex can hold upwards of 100,000 spectators. That makes it bigger than any stadium in Europe.
The recently-built arena, which is a sure bet to host several knockout matches at the tournament, does require a few logistical surgeries to ensure it's ready for World Cup action, however.
7. Lincoln Financial Field
City: Philadelphia, USA
Capacity: 69,796
Another 21st-century arena, Manchester United and Barcelona competed in the first-ever event at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
Home to the Eagles, this stadium also hosted the 2015 Gold Cup final between Mexico and Jamaica.
8. Lumen Field
City: Seattle, USA
Capacity: 69,000
Lumen Field is revered for its fervent atmosphere with the fanbase of the Seattle Seahawks being described as the "12th Man". Seattle's MLS franchise, the Sounders, is one of the best-supported in the country as well.
The stadium holds just shy of 70,000.
9. Levi's Stadium
City: San Francisco, USA
Capacity: 68,500
The San Francisco 49ers moved out of their beloved Candlestick Park to Levi's Stadium in 2014.
The more modern San Fran arena still has a long way to go until it even comes close to matching Candlestick's legacy, but it did host Super Bowl 50 in 2016.
10. Gillette Stadium
City: Boston, USA
Capacity: 65,878
Bostonians have been treated to nothing but success since the opening of Gillette Stadium in 2002. The uniquely-designed stadium is home to the New England Patriots and Revolution, with the former lifting six Super Bowls in the 21st century.
The frosty temperatures of Massachusetts, even in June, will be a far cry from the scorching atmospheres of Mexico and the West Coast.
11. Hard Rock Stadium
City: Miami, USA
Capacity: 64,767
The heartbeat of 'football' in Miami, Hard Rock Stadium is the home stadium of the University of Miami and the Miami Dolphins.
Miami has plenty of experience in hosting major sporting events. Six Super Bowls have been held at Hard Rock, including Super Bowl LIV in 2020.
A party atmosphere will descend over South Florida in the summer of 2026.
12. BC Place
City: Vancouver, Canada
Capacity: 54,500
Vancouver's BC Place holds over 50,000 and already has World Cup pedigree.
The stadium hosted the 2015 Women's World Cup final between the United States and Japan.
BC Place is also the home of MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps.
13. BMO Field
City: Toronto, Canada
Capacity: 30,000 (rising to 45,000 for the tournament)
Every stadium hosting games at the 2026 World Cup is, well, massive. The one anomaly is Toronto's BMO Field which currently holds 30,000.
Although, the stadium's capacity will be bolstered to 45,000 for the tournament.
The European-esque arena is home to Toronto FC, and its tight-knit feel helps facilitate a raucous atmosphere.
14. Estadio Azteca
City: Mexico City, Mexico
Capacity: 87,523
An amphitheater synonymous with the greatest sporting event the planet has to offer.
The Estadio Azteca has twice hosted the World Cup final and twice has the stadium seen two all-time greats cement their respective legacies. Pele's Brazil were triumphant in 1970, while Diego Maradona inspired Argentina over the line in 1986.
The Azteca will become the first stadium to host matches at three World Cups in 2026, although it's not expected to host the final this time around.
15. Estadio BBVA
City: Monterrey, Mexico
Capacity: 53,500
Some might consider attending a match at Monterrey's Estadio BBVA a spiritual experience.
It's not the biggest, nor is it the most modern arena, but there are only a few stadiums in the world that can offer similar otherworldly views.
16. Estadio Akron
City: Guadalajara, Mexico
Capacity: 49,850
Guadalajara's World Cup history is iconic, but this will be the first time the Estadio Akron has been used for such a major event following its opening in 2010.
Home of Chivas, the modest modern arena will not host any games beyond the round of 16.