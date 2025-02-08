The 15 Greatest Women's Soccer Defenders of All Time
After taking a deep dive into the greatest forwards as well as the greatest midfielders in the history of women's soccer, it's now time to focus on the backline.
Statistically, it might be easier to give credit to forwards and midfielders for their goal contributions. But for defenders, the task is not so easy.
How much should mental traits or the ability to organize teammates come into play? Just how valuable is it to be a defender that not only prevents goals but can help score them too?
As always, something to keep in mind is that this list looks to evaluate how special a player was when they were at their best. That could be their club or national team career, or a combination of the two. All while taking into account that club or national team, and how it could have helped or hindered their ability to win trophies or develop their game.
Here is Sport's Illustrated's top 15 greatest women's soccer defenders of all time...
15. Onome Ebi
Peak: 2013-2019
Major Achievements: Four WAFCON titles, two Turkish women's Premier League titles, 2014 Belarusian league and cup titles, CAF team of the 2010s, and 2018 Nigerian women's Player of the Year.
At 39, Onome Ebi made history by becoming the first African player (male or female) to ever appear at six World Cups (2003-2023). Her tremendous tenure with Nigeria saw her captain the Super Falcons and sweep the continental championships numerous times. Eager to make first contact and commit to tackles while also being a central defensive leader with a calming disposition.
14. Wen Lirong
Peak: 1994-1999
Major Achievements: Six Asia Cups, three-time Asian Games gold medalist, two Japanese Nadeshiko League titles, and two Empress Cups.
The great Chinese teams of the 1990s lost two consecutive finals to the USA at the 1996 Olympics and 1999 World Cup. Wen Lirong was the backbone of that unit. She was tough, physical, and quick-thinking. Unfortunately, for China, Lirong missed the 1996 final after receiving a red card in the semifinal. A 0-0 three years was worthy of Lirong's defensive ethic, but a penalty shootout defeat once again left China, and their stubborn center-back, as heartbroken runners-up.
13. Kadeisha Buchanan
Peak: 2019-Present
Major Achievements: 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist, five French Premiere Ligue titles, three Coupe de France titles, five UEFA Women's Champions League titles, two English WSL titles, 2022/23 FA Cup, and three-time Canada Player of the Year.
While Kadeisha Buchanan's enormous trophy haul in European club soccer speaks for itself, it is the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games that may be her crowning moment. The 29-year-old played every minute as a gritty and obstinate Canada largely prevailed thanks to their defense that was able to soak up pressure. Underrated at passing, and when receiving the ball on the turn, Buchanan is a smooth defender who oozes control.
12. Magdalena Eriksson
Peak: 2016-2021
Major Achievements: 2016 Damallsvenskan title, two Swedish Cups, five English WSL titles, four FA Cups, two League Cups, 2023/24 Frauen Bundesliga, 2020 Swedish Player of the Year, and two-time Swedish Defender of the Year.
A model of consistency. At Chelsea, under Emma Hayes, Magdalena Eriksson became the blueprint for how to lead a club and win league titles. In her native Sweden, Eriksson was a trailblazer for the Damallsvenskan in the 2010s while helping the national team rise to the top tier of world soccer during her 115-cap stint. Has mastered the art of playing both center-back and left-back.
11. Carla Overbeck
Peak: 1995-2000
Major Achievements: Two FIFA World Cups, 1996 Olympic Gold Medal, four NCAA National Championships, and the 2002 WUSA Founders Cup.
Dependable Carla Overbeck was a rock for the USA in the 1990s. She won her first World Cup in 1991 while still attending the University of North Carolina. She went on to captain and play every single minute for that historic American team that won the '96 Olympics and '99 World Cup. A steadfast champion.
10. Naomi Girma
Peak: 2023-Present
Major Achievements: 2024 Olympic Gold Medalist, 2024 W Gold Cup, 2023 NWSL Shield, 2024 Challenge Cup, 2019 NCAA National Championship, 2023 U.S. Player of the Year, and two-time NWSL Defender of the Year.
If you could cook up the perfect defender, it would be Naomi Girma. The 24-year-old is off the charts when it comes to leadership, intelligence, decision-making, mental toughness, technical ability, speed, competitiveness, resilience, and reading the game. In 2025, the Californian became the first-ever women's soccer player to command a transfer of $1 million. The future is incredibly bright.
9. Irene Paredes
Peak: 2019-2024
Major Achievements: 2023 FIFA World Cup, two UEFA Women's Champions League titles, four Liga F titles, two Copa de la Reinas, 2020/21 French Premiere Ligue and Coupe de France, and 2021 UEFA Defender of the Year.
With 111 international appearances, Irene Paredes is the third-most capped Spanish women of all-time, behind only Alexia Putellas (127) and Jenni Hermoso (123). Since 2011, the 33-year-old has seen the program endure harsh treatment and abuse from the federation and transform from being unable to qualify for tournaments to winning the 2023 World Cup, where she was captain and played every minute.
8. Mapi Leon
Peak: 2019-Present
Major Achievements: Seven Liga F titles, three UEFA Women's Champions League titles, and six Copa de la Reinas.
Defending doesn't always come with panache, but Mapi Leon certainly plays soccer in her way. She is one of the most distinguished ball-playing center-backs of the 21st century. Always confident using her majestic left foot under pressure, Leon can open up the pitch with her distribution. The 29-year-old is a historic figure, too. In 2017, when she moved from Atletico Madrid to FC Barcelona for $50,000, Leon became the first-ever female Spanish player to be signed for a transfer fee.
7. Joy Fawcett
Peak: 1994-1999
Major Achievements: Two FIFA World Cups and a two-time Olympic Gold Medalist.
In the 1990s, when the USA began its legacy of dominating international soccer, no matter how hard you tried, you couldn't pull Joy Fawcett from a game. She was there to win, and leave everything out on the pitch. Earning 241 caps from 1987 until 2004, the defender was the only player to play every minute for the USA at the '95, '99, and '03 World Cups in addition to the '96 and '00 Olympics. The Californian also chipped in with 27 international goals.
6. Kerstin Stegemann
Peak: 2002-2007
Major Achievements: Two FIFA World Cups, four UEFA Women's Euro titles, and 2000 Frauen Bundesliga champion and DFB Cup winner.
Ahead of her time, Kerstin Stegemann may be best remembered for her aggressive roaming full-back style that helped the Germany teams of the early 2000s thrive. The right-sided defender is second on the all-time Germany appearance list with 191. Stegemann played every minute of Germany's triumphant 2007 World Cup, where the imposing backline didn't concede a single goal.
5. Kelley O’Hara
Peak: 2015-2021
Major Achievements: Two FIFA World Cups, 2012 Olympic Gold Medalist, three CONCACAF Women's Championships, 2010 WPS Championship, and two NWSL Championships.
Fierce, intense, and full of drive, Kelley O'Hara epitomized the U.S. women's national team's winning mentality in the back of the 2010s. Having played as a forward as a young player at Stanford University, the Georgia native was naturally able to transition to playing as a full-back/wing-back in the pros and for the USA. An idiosyncratic club career didn't allow her to showcase her best soccer in the NWSL.
4. Becky Sauerbrunn
Peak: 2013-2019
Major Achievements: Two FIFA World Cups, 2012 Olympic Gold Medalist, four CONCACAF Women's Championships, 2024 W Gold Cup, 2009 Toppserien, 2021 NWSL Shield, three NWSL Championships, and four-time NWSL Defender of the Year.
The ultimate captain on and off the pitch. The former U.S. women's national team captain is a role model who helped lead the charge for equal pay. Becky Sauerbrunn's best skills were her positioning and anticipation, which made it difficult for attackers to find space or angles to attack. The center-back from St. Louis hung up her cleats in 2024 with 219 caps for her country but never having scored an international goal. Defending was everything to her.
3. Saki Kumagai
Peak: 2011-2020
Major Achievements: 2011 FIFA World Cup, two Asia Cups, 2009 Nadeshiko League title, seven French Premiere Ligue titles, six Coupe de France titles, six UEFA Women's Champions League titles, 2022/23 Frauen Bundesliga, 2023/24 Serie A Femenile, and 2019 Asian Soccer Player of the Year.
The Japanese captain is one of the great tactical minds, who not only can identify how the opposition players want to attack but communicate with her teammates how to stop the advances. Flitting between midfield anchor and center-back in club soccer, Saki Kumagai has mostly been seen at the heart of Japan's defense on the international scene. Confident in possession, she has perennially been one of the best in the world at building from the back.
2. Lucy Bronze
Peak: 2016-2022
Major Achievements: 2022 UEFA Euro, five UEFA Women's Champions League, three English WSL titles, two FA Cups, three French Premiere Ligue titles, two Coupe de France titles, two Liga F titles, 2023/24 Copa de La Reina, two-time England Player of the Year, and 2020 FIFA Women's Player of the Year.
The right-back is known for her bravery and athleticism. Taking off on marauding runs, at her peak Lucy Bronze was able to cover ground all over the pitch. She could overlap down the wing, or underlap and operate as an auxiliary central midfielder. With trophy hauls at Lyon, Barcelona and Chelsea, it is almost impossible to think of a more well-decorated player to have won it all with Europe's top clubs?
1. Wendie Renard
Peak: 2014-2021
Major Achievements: Eight UEFA Women's Champions League, 14 French Premiere Ligue titles, 10 Coupe de France titles, and 2019/20 UEFA Defender of the Year.
An unstoppable force. Wendie Renard broke through as a young phenomenon originally from Martinique, but over time she refined their game to become one of the most dominant players in history. The French international is best known for her towering aerial presence, icy penalty-taking, and breathtaking tackling ability to win back the ball from any angle. Having only played for one club during her career, Lyon, she will go down as the French giant's greatest-ever player. The 34-year-old center-back's record of 154 club goals and 39 international goals will likely never be matched by another defender.