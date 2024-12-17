The Best FIFA Football Awards 2024 Winners: Full List
After the controversial 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony, The Best FIFA Football Awards 2024 are here to recognize and honor the top players and coaches dominating soccer.
Less than a month after The Best FIFA Football Awards 2024 nominees were revealed, FIFA announced the winners of the prestigious individual awards at Aspire Academy in Doha, Qatar. Although the ceremony is earlier than expected, it gives the sport's best an early holiday present before the second half of the 2024–25 season kicks off. The award recipients were voted by fans, current captains and coaches of national teams and media representatives.
Here's the full list of winners from The Best FIFA Football Awards 2024.
The Best FIFA Men's Player 2024 Winner
Vinícius Júnior (Brazil and Real Madrid) is The Best FIFA Men's Player 2024 winner.
The Best FIFA Women’s Player 2024 Winner
Aitana Bonmatí (Spain and Barcelona) is The Best FIFA Women's Player 2024 winner.
The Best FIFA Men's Coach 2024 Winner
Carlo Ancelotti (Italy, Real Madrid) is The Best FIFA Men's Coach 2024 winner.
The Best FIFA Women's Coach 2024 Winner
Emma Hayes (England, Chelsea/USA) is The Best FIFA Women's Coach 2024 winner.
The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper 2024 Winner
Emiliano Martínez (Argentina and Aston Villa) is The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper 2024 winner.
The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper 2024 Winner
Alyssa Naeher (USA and Chicago Red Stars) is The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper 2024 winner.
The Best FIFA Men's 11 2024 Winners
- Emiliano Martínez (Argentina and Aston Villa)
- Dani Carvajal (Spain and Real Madrid)
- Antonio Rüdiger (Germany and Real Madrid)
- Rúben Dias (Portugal and Manchester City)
- William Saliba (France and Arsenal)
- Jude Bellingham (England and Real Madrid)
- Rodri (Spain and Manchester City)
- Toni Kroos (Germany and Real Madrid)
- Lamine Yamal (Spain and Barcelona)
- Erling Haaland (Norway and Manchester City)
- Vinícius Júnior (Brazil and Real Madrid)
The Best FIFA Women's 11 2024 Winners
- Alyssa Naeher (USA and Chicago Red Stars)
- Lucy Bronze (England and Barcelona/Chelsea)
- Naomi Girma (USA and San Diego Wave)
- Irene Paredes (Spain and Barcelona)
- Ona Batlle (Spain and Barcelona)
- Gabi Portilho (Brazil and Corinthians)
- Patricia Guijarro (Spain and Barcelona)
- Lindsey Horan (USA and Olympique Lyonnais)
- Aitana Bonmatí (Spain and Barcelona)
- Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway and Barcelona)
- Salma Paralluelo (Spain and Barcelona)
FIFA Marta Award 2024 Winner
Marta's goal vs. Jamaica is the FIFA Marta Award 2024 winner.
Watch the brilliant effort here.
FIFA Puskás Award 2024 Winner
Alejandro Garnacho's goal vs. Everton is the FIFA Puskás Award 2024 winner.
FIFA Fair Play Award 2024 Winner
Thiago Maia (Brazil and Sport Club Internacional) is the FIFA Fair Play Award 2024 winner.
FIFA Fan Award 2024 Winner
Guilherme Gandra Moura (BRA) is the FIFA Fan Award 2024 winner.