FIFA The Best Awards 2024 Nominees: Full List
The full list of nominees for the 2024 FIFA The Best Football Awards features the greatest male and female soccer players across the globe.
The soccer world is still talking about the controversial 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony that ended with Manchester City's Rodri taking home the most prestigious prize in soccer over Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior. Now, the two will once again battle for another individual honor at the FIFA The Best Football Awards in January. Along with the two favorites, nine other players received nominations for the FIFA The Best Men's Player award, given to the standout player over the last calendar year.
Aitana Bonmatí, the 2024 Women's Ballon d'Or winner, headlines the 16 players nominated for the FIFA The Best Women's Player award. The upcoming ceremony will also honor the best men's and women's coaches, as well as the best men's and women's goalkeepers.
Unlike the Ballon d'Or awards, the winners of the FIFA The Best Football Awards are decided by fans, current captains and coaches of national teams and media representatives. Previous winners include Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Bonmatí and Alexia Putellas.
Here's every player that scored a nomination for the upcoming FIFA The Best Football Awards.
FIFA The Best Men’s Player 2024 Nominees
- Dani Carvajal (Spain, Real Madrid)
- Erling Haaland (Norway, Manchester City)
- Federico Valverde (Uruguay, Real Madrid)
- Florian Wirtz (Germany, Bayer Leverkusen)
- Jude Bellingham (England, Real Madrid)
- Kylian Mbappé (France, Paris Saint-Germain/Real Madrid)
- Lamine Yamal (Spain, Barcelona)
- Lionel Messi (Argentina, Inter Miami)
- Rodri (Spain, Manchester City)
- Toni Kroos (Germany, Real Madrid)—now retired
- Vinícius Júnior (Brazil, Real Madrid)
FIFA The Best Women's Player 2024 Nominees
- Aitana Bonmatí (Spain, Barcelona)
- Barbra Banda (Zambia, Shanghai Shengli/Orlando Pride)
- Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway, Barcelona)
- Keira Walsh (England, Barcelona)
- Khadija Shaw (Jamaica, Manchester City)
- Lauren Hemp (England, Manchester City)
- Lindsey Horan (USA, Olympique Lyonnais)
- Lucy Bronze (England, Barcelona/Chelsea)
- Mallory Swanson (USA, Chicago Red Stars)
- Mariona Caldentey (Spain, Barcelona/Arsenal)
- Naomi Girma (USA, San Diego Wave)
- Ona Batlle (Spain, Barcelona)
- Salma Paralluelo (Spain, Barcelona)
- Sophia Smith (USA, Portland Thorns)
- Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi, Paris Saint-Germain/Olympique Lyonnais)
- Trinity Rodman (USA, Washington Spirit)
FIFA The Best Men's Coach 2024 Nominees
- Carlo Ancelotti (Italy, Real Madrid)
- Lionel Scaloni (Argentina, Argentina)
- Luis de la Fuente (Spain, Spain)
- Pep Guardiola (Spain, Manchester City)
- Xabi Alonso (Spain, Bayer Leverkusen)
FIFA The Best Women's Coach 2024 Nominees
- Arthur Elias (Brazil, Brazil)
- Elena Sadiku (Sweden, Celtic)
- Emma Hayes (England, Chelsea/USA)
- Futoshi Ikeda (Japan, Japan)
- Gareth Taylor (England, Manchester City)
- Jonatan Giráldez (Spain, Barcelona/Washington Spirit)
- Sandrine Soubeyrand (France, Paris FC)
- Sonia Bompastor (France, Olympique Lyonnais/Chelsea)
FIFA The Best Men's Goalkeeper 2024 Nominees
- Andriy Lunin (Ukraine, Real Madrid)
- David Raya (Spain, Arsenal)
- Ederson (Brazil, Manchester City)
- Emiliano Martínez (Argentina, Aston Villa)
- Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy, Paris Saint-Germain)
- Mike Maignan (France, AC Milan)
- Unai Simón (Spain, Athletic Club)
FIFA The Best Women's Goalkeeper 2024 Nominees
- Alyssa Naeher (USA, Chicago Red Stars)
- Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany, Chelsea/NJ/NY Gotham)
- Ayaka Yamashita (Japan, INAC Kobe Leonessa/Manchester City)
- Cata Coll (Spain, Barcelona)
- Mary Earps (England, Manchester United/Paris Saint-Germain)