‘Dissatisfied’—The Turning Point That Led Andre Onana to Man Utd Axe
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim was reportedly “dissatisfied” with several aspects of André Onana’s attitude in preseason, which has ultimately led to the goalkeeper being on the brink of a loan move to Türkiye.
Several players have already found themselves falling short of Amorim’s lofty standards. Marcus Rashford was shunned from first-team activities barely a month into the Portuguese boss’s reign after failing to train in the manner demanded by his new coach.
Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Jadon Sancho have also been offloaded in a deliberate effort to rid Amorim’s squad of any undesirable figures, even if it does result in significant financial losses. Former United defender Rio Ferdinand is not alone in hailing such an approach which has now forced Onana onto the verge of a loan deal with Trabzonspor.
The former Inter goalkeeper has endured a long string of notable blunders during his two years at Old Trafford, yet a report from The Athletic suggests that his off-pitch actions also played a role in Amorim’s decision to push for a new goalkeeper.
Heading into the new campaign, United were not in the market for a fresh shot-stopper. However, Amorim was thought to be unimpressed that Onana managed to sustain a hamstring injury on the first day of pre-season. The 29-year-old’s “expectation” that he would be United’s starting goalkeeper for the new campaign also left his boss “dissatisfied.”
It’s claimed that Onana “ruffled feathers” of some figures at the club with his “big personality.” Whether Amorim was among that group is unclear.
Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is said to have supported the decision to sign a new goalkeeper—which was initially put forward by director of football Jason Wilcox—after the first Premier League game of the season against Arsenal. Onana had been surprisingly dropped for that fixture in place of Altay Bayındır, who did not cover himself in glory when flapping at Declan Rice’s corner which led to the game’s only goal.
Intriguingly, Onana was originally told to refrain from securing a new club before that stance shifted following the Deadline Day arrival of Senne Lammens.
Onana’s exit isn’t entirely one-sided. The Cameroon international was expected to discuss the salary cut he—and the rest of the squad—has received since failing to qualify for the Champions League. Not only has that awkward conversation with United’s hierarchy been shelved, but he is expected to earn roughly double his £120,000-per-week wage at Trabzonspor.