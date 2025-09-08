Report: Man Utd’s Andre Onana Set for Significant Financial Boost at Trabzonspor
André Onana is on his way to Trabzonspor in the Turkish Süper Lig on a season-long loan after falling out of grace at Manchester United.
The Cameroon international has had a mistake-ridden spell at Old Trafford, and the deadline day signing of Belgium goalkeeper Senne Lammens all but confirmed Onana’s time as a Red Devil had come to an end.
Going from a historical European giant such as Man Utd in the Premier League to a Turkish Süper Lig non-powerhouse will be looked at as a career step-down when it comes to sporting terms. However, a move that might be well compensated for Onana.
According to The Athletic, sources close to Onana say the goalkeeper will earn almost double at Trabzonspor than he did with Man Utd. The Turkish club has agreed to cover Onana’s Man United salary in full, but the player can earn more due to added bonuses.
Trabzonspor and Utd reached an agreement on the loan deal first, but Onana was still reluctant to depart the club. Eventually the goalkeeper was convinced and will report to his new club after representing Cameroon during the Septmeber international action.
Ruben Amorim opted to play Altay Bayındır over Onana in United’s first three games of the season. Onana’s only appearance for the Red Devils in 2025–26 came in their shocking defeat to Grimsby Town in the second round of the Carabao Cup, where he once again had a nightmarish performance.
The hope is that Onana is ready and available to make his Trabzonspor debut against Fenerbahçe on Sunday. Fati Tekke’s side are currently second in the Süper Lig standings, only behind reigning champions Galatasaray.
After two disappointing seasons with Man Utd, Onana will hope to return to the form that saw him help Inter Milan reach the Champions League final in 2022–23. In any case, it appears his loan could end up being very beneficial for his bank account.