Thibaut Courtois Reveals Surprise Post-Football Career Dream
Thibaut Courtois discussed his passion for motorsport and ambitions for his self-titled TC Racing team to eventually compete as high as Formula 2 in the future.
Courtois is in the latter stages of a soccer career that has seen him win seven league titles with four clubs in three countries, as well two Champions Leagues and more than 100 caps for Belgium. But it is not his only sporting passion, and being a full-time racing boss could be his retirement plan.
The 33-year-old is a self-confessed Ferrari fan from childhood, adoring Michael Schumacher.
“I even follow MotoGP, but it’s mainly motor racing and Formula 1 that I’m passionate about,” Courtois told Sporza during the Belgian Grand Prix weekend at Spa, “...so I also watch Formula 2 and 3.
“A few years ago, I was asked to sponsor a Formula E team in Spain. I then started my own team, and my passion has only grown since then. I try to attend a grand prix whenever I can. I’ve already been to Monaco, Le Castellet, Barcelona and, of course, [Spa]. It’s always fun.”
TC Racing is not a big name in the world of motorsport just yet, but Courtois hopes his team will grow as they rise through the various levels, although you’re probably not going to see him on a future series of Netflix’s Drive to Survive.
“We are currently racing in Formula 4 in Spain, but normally we will move up a level next year by participating in the Eurocup- 3,” he explained.
“Formula 1 may be a bit difficult, then I’ll need a very big partner. But the goal and our dream is to move up to Formula 3 and then hopefully even Formula 2.”