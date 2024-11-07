Thierry Henry Offers Grim Outlook for Arsenal's Premier League Title Chances
A third loss for Arsenal in six games across the Premier League and Champions League has its best ever player questioning the team's chances of lifting England's biggest trophy.
Inter Milan defeated Arsenal at the San Siro with the Gunners conceding its first goal in the competition via a Hakan Çalhanoğlu penalty. The north London club had plenty of the ball with Inter happy to sit in and rely on its defense. Simone Inzaghi's plan played out to perfection keeping Arsenal off of the score sheet. The CBS Sports desk discussed the team's overall performance after the game, but questions arose regarding the team's chances of finally getting over the hump domestically winning the Premier League.
Fielding questions from Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards on the team's ongoing challenges and current form, Thierry Henry had this to say: "Right now, they're not challenging for the league. Obviously you can see the results are not good enough to be able to be at the top. Still a long way to go, but my issues have always have been... away from home I don't think it was good enough. But, we were getting away with it for a very long time. Now, we're not anymore."
Carragher followed up about the prospect of the title rice if Arsenal loses to Chelsea on the weekend and the additional implications of Liverpool and Manchester City winning their respective fixtures.
"I think it will be extremely difficult. Why? Because you have too many teams to catch. One team can have a problem, but one, two, three, whatever it is... I don't see two teams collapsing. That is my issue," Henry said.
It's hard to say through 11 games of a 38-game season that the team's title chances will be dead in the water, but Henry's sentiment can't be ignored. If results don't go Arsenal's way this weekend, it'll be a 10-point gap between them and Liverpool ignoring a potential eight-point gap with reigning champion Manchester City.