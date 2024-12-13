90 Minutes Away From History: Things We Learned From America 2-1 Monterrey, Liga MX Final
Club América defeated Monterrey 2–1 in the first leg of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 final and are now 90 minutes away from a third straight Liga MX title.
The game was tightly contested to start, with both teams having chances in an even first half. Sergio Canales opened the scoring for the visitors with a wonderful strike from distance that crowned a promising Monterrey first half. The lead lasted only two minutes, though, as Kevin Álvarez quickly leveled the scoring for Las Águilas before halftime.
The second half was owned by América. The reigning champions dominated the game and found the second goal after a beautifully crafted action that USMNT player, Alejandro Zendejas, buried in the 49th minute. América had plenty of chances to stretch their lead, but in the end, the first chapter of the final ended with a slight advantage for Las Águilas, setting up a thrilling second game on Sunday in Monterrey's Estadio BBVA.
Álvaro Fidalgo And Alejandro Zendejas Stole the Show
América's left side of the attack did whatever it wanted all game. Monterrey never understood that Álvaro Fidalgo drifted from the center of midfield towards the left wing all night, finding free space constantly and quarterbacking the vast majority of América's attacks from that position.
Zendejas, who had freedom to roam all over América's attacking line, would often be an option for Fidalgo to progress the ball into dangerous positions. The action of the equalizer in the first half began from that area of the pitch, and the two combined beautifully for América's second.
Both players have been integral pieces to America's back-to-back championships and in the first leg of the final, they were difference-makers. These are two technically gifted and intelligent players that understand each other's game perfectly. Between them, they form a perfect partnership on the pitch and are a key reason why América are 90 minutes away from lifting a third consecutive Liga MX Trophy.
Lucas Ocampos's Injury is a Major Blow
Lucas Ocampos played only four minutes before leaving the game in tears with an apparent muscular injury.
Ocampos became Monterrey's biggest attacking threat and the perfect partner for Canales. His speed and runs into space where perfect for Canales to find him with his great passing ability. The former Sevilla player was playing his best soccer since arriving to Monterrey in the summer, becoming a key piece in the team's playoff journey.
Despite Monterrey being better equipped than most to handle injuries given the strength and depth of their squad, it's impossible to replicate what Ocampo offers. Roberto de la Rosa came in once Ocampos got injured and he failed to impress, getting substituted in the second half. Jesús "Tecatito" Corona looked nowhere close to his best in his 25 minute cameo.
Demichelis will be hoping Ocampos's injury isn't major and he can be available for the second leg. However, initial signs didn't look promising and now, Monterrey must mount a comeback without arguably their best player.
Monterrey Are Lucky to be Down Just One Goal
After a solid first half that saw Monterrey go up 1–0, Martín Demichelis's men where outplayed the final hour of the game, especially in the second half.
The first 15 minutes of the second half saw wave after wave of América attacks test Monterrey's resolve. After Zendejas scored America's second, they still had plenty of opportunities to increase their lead. Goalkeeper, Luis Cárdenas, ended up being a hero, with several key saves that kept Monterrey from having a mountain to climb in the second leg.
This game could have easily ended 4–1 in favor of Las Águilas.
Monterrey are lucky to be alive in the tie after not having a single shot on goal in the final 45 minutes, but closing out the final in front of their home fans gives them an opportunity to make amends after a worrying second half. On the other and, América could very well regret its inability to take advantage of their opportunities, as the 2–1 score line doesn't do the team's dominant performance in the second half justice.