Three Changes Arne Slot Needs to Make for Liverpool’s Trip to Chelsea
Liverpool find themselves in unfamiliar territory having been defeated in back-to-back matches over the past week.
For only the second time in Arne Slot’s tenure, the Reds have lost successive matches, stumbling in underwhelming performances against Crystal Palace and Galatasaray. Having ridden their luck during the opening weeks of the season despite seven straight wins, their fortune has faded on difficult away days in London and Istanbul.
Liverpool face the genuine prospect of losing three straight games for the first time since Spring 2023 when they travel to Chelsea in the Premier League this weekend, battling to hold on to their spot at the top of the table.
Performances have been sub-par for much of the campaign, with Slot‘s new-look squad lacking balance and now confidence after several dire displays. The Dutchman must remedy Liverpool’s issues to ensure they walk away from Stamford Bridge with their pride intact on Saturday.
Here are three changes Slot must make for Liverpool‘s battle with the Blues.
Prioritise Defensive Full Backs
Liverpool were forced into signing new full backs over the summer. Trent Alexander-Arnold’s departure resulted in the Reds recruiting Jeremie Frimpong, while the underwhelming 2024–25 displays of Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas saw Milos Kerkez added to Slot‘s defensive options.
Frimpong and Kerkez are both fantastic full backs but they create the same issue: imbalance in the defence. The pair are extremely attacking options, with Frimpong mostly used as a wing back during his time at Bayer Leverkusen and Kerkez often gifted the freedom of Bournemouth’s left flank prior to his Anfield switch.
Liverpool have been exposed defensively throughout the early weeks of the season—even in victories—and the full back areas have proven an issue for them. With Chelsea boasting an array of speedy wingers in the likes of Alejandro Garnacho, Pedro Neto, Jamie Gittens and Estêvão, Slot can ill-afford to select such forward-thinking defenders at Stamford Bridge.
Frimpong, who was actually used as a winger for much of the defeat to Galatasaray, should be replaced by the more defensively minded Conor Bradley, while Kerkez, who has endured a difficult start to life at Liverpool, should be dropped for the robust Robertson.
Chelsea boast an impressive arsenal of attacking talent and will undoubtedly focus their attention down Liverpool’s flanks. Selecting steady and combative full backs could be key to thwarting the home side’s attacking stars.
Drop Florian Wirtz
Flroian Wirtz needs time to adjust to life in England, that’s for certain. The £116 million ($156.2 million) attacking midfielder has underwhelmed early in his Liverpool career, but there are few doubts that he will come good with time. The criticism of the German has been somewhat hyperbolic, but it’s undeniable that he’s way below the lofty standards he set in Leverkusen.
Wirtz has adopted the No.10 role but doesn‘t offer the same defensive work rate or stamina as Dominik Szoboszlai, who was Liverpool‘s most advanced midfielder last season. The Reds have struggled to incorporate Wirtz and maintain defensive stability, with gaping holes appearing across the pitch and, most prominently, in transition.
In a period where Liverpool look porous and uncertain of themselves, returning to a more familiar system and lineup could prove beneficial. The Reds need to rediscover their mojo and selecting a tried and tested team will help them maintain a rigid, well-organised shape.
Utilising Szoboszlai as an attacking midfielder—especially in an away trip against strong opposition—will allow Liverpool to get back to basics, while also providing them with greater defensive cover.
Wirtz has an incredibly bright future at Anfield, but he perhaps needs to be taken out of the firing line for both his and Liverpool’s sake.
Step Up Pressing Intensity
Liverpool’s sluggishness has been one of the biggest surprises in recent weeks, with the Reds looking alarmingly off the pace against Palace and Galatasaray. Their hosts simply possessed more intensity and determination than Slot’s men, with Liverpool unable to handle such ferocity.
When at their best, Liverpool are the team smothering opponents, but they have lost some of their zest lately. They must deliver a more enthusiastic performance against Chelsea, pressing high and in numbers from the first whistle.
Such a high-octane approach could prove particularly effective on Saturday given Chelsea’s defensive issues. Levi Colwill, Tosin Adarabioyo and the suspended Trevoh Chalobah are all missing at centre back, with a pairing of Jorrel Hato and Benoît Badiashile appearing most likely for Liverpool’s visit. With Enzo Maresca’s men ordered to play through the thirds and build from defence, pressurising Chelsea’s weakened backline could prove fruitful.
Regardless, Liverpool must play with greater determination and energy than they have over the past week. If they don’t, they will be served a third straight defeat for the first time under Slot.