Three LAFC Storylines to Watch in the MLS Cup Playoffs
LAFC finished the 2025 MLS regular season in exceptional form as they prepare for Austin FC in a first round, best-of-three series.
Despite their immense success since joining MLS in 2018, LAFC have only won a single MLS Cup—a penalty shootout win over the Philadelphia Union in a memorable 2022 final.
This fall, they hope to secure another trophy with Son Heung-min and Denis Bouanga leading the way.
Here are three storylines surrounding LAFC this postseason.
Can Bouanga and Son Deliver Against Playoff Teams?
LAFC were in middling form during the first half of the season, but the addition of Son on an MLS-record transfer fee of $26.2 million changed things in an instant.
Since he debuted against Chicago Fire FC on Aug. 9, the Korean superstar has scored nine goals in 10 games. At the same time, he has formed a potent partnership with veteran winger Denis Bouanga linking up for 20 goals to end the regular season.
Son’s impressive start in MLS brought Bouanga to second place in the golden boot race. It also earned the summer signing enough votes to be named a finalist for the 2025 MLS Newcomer of the Year award, an honor usually reserved for players who began the year in the league.
However, there is concern—the duo has yet to beat a team that made the Western Conference final eight. In a run of seven wins, two draws, and three losses since Son’s debut, LA have only faced two teams that cracked the top eight and lost both games to San Diego FC and Austin FC.
The Austin loss, though, came with both stars on international duty.
While their connection has been exceptional and makes them a legitimate MLS Cup contender, they have yet to prove it against challenging opposition, which will only get more difficult should they advance through the playoffs.
Mark Delgado’s Quest for a Third Cup
LAFC midfielder Mark Delgado knows a thing or two about the MLS Cup playoffs, and looks to join a select number of legends to win the trophy three times. To date, only 30 players have won the title three times out of 29 times it has been awarded.
This is his first MLS playoff campaign without Greg Vanney too. Delgado played a critical role under the 2017 Toronto FC and 2024 LA Galaxy boss en route to the biggest prize.
Although his influence on the game may not show up statistically as much as Son’s or Bouanga’s, he ranked in the 98th percentile of all MLS players in progressive passes per 90 minutes this season, and played a career-high 2,583 minutes over all 34 games.
Outside of his contributions this season, he also brings immense postseason experience, having played 18 playoff games throughout his career. Should he help LAFC to glory, he would become the sixth player—and the first since Darlington Nagbe in 2020—to win the title with three different teams.
Cherundolo’s Last Dance
LAFC’s only trophies have come under the tutelage of Steve Cherundolo, and the American manager is set to leave the club at the end of the season. During his tenure, he led LAFC to the 2021 Supporters’ Shield, the 2022 MLS Cup and the 2024 U.S. Open Cup.
While the club will target an ample replacement, there is no assurance that the team will achieve the same reliable results as they get used to a new voice, making Cherundolo’s last run of games a critical opportunity.
In total, he has a record of 104 wins, 54 losses, and 32 draws, through all competitions.
How to Watch LAFC vs. Austin FC in Round One
Game 1
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Stadium: BMO Stadium
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 29
- Kick-Off Time: 10:42 p.m. ET / 7:42 p.m. PT
- Channel: Apple TV
Game 2
- Location: Austin, Texas
- Stadium: Q2 Stadium
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 2
- Kick-Off Time: 8:55 p.m. ET / 5:55 p.m. PT
- Channel: Apple TV, FS1, Fox Deportes, TSN, RDS
Game 3 (if needed)
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Stadium: BMO Stadium
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 8
- Kick-Off Time: TBD
- Channel: Apple TV