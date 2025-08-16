Three Opening Day Decisions for Thomas Frank to Make at Tottenham
Thomas Frank’s analogy to summarise Tottenham Hotspur’s defeat in the UEFA Super Cup was unique, but perfect.
“In medical terms, the operation succeeded but the patient died,” the Dane said, having seen his unfavoured Spurs side go toe-to-toe with Paris Saint-Germain, the European champions, but collapse late on and eventually lose on penalties.
The performance manifested the very best of their new manager, who gave them more than a chance against an admittedly rusty PSG unit. However, a drastic shift in approach is expected this weekend as Spurs get their Premier League campaign underway at home to the newly promoted Burnley.
Scott Parker’s Clarets supply a radically different test for the Lilywhites, and the flexible Frank will have to adjust accordingly. Here are three big decisions he has to make on Saturday afternoon.
1. System Switch
It was all about nailing the extra details for Spurs in Udine. They had to make the game as uncomfortable as possible for the superior PSG, and they most certainly did via excellent set-piece play, tireless running out of possession and a switch to a 3-5-2.
Given the dearth of creativity at Frank’s disposal, the system change made a lot of sense. It was the Dane at his pragmatic best, and Spurs’ throwback style proved key in them establishing a 2–0 lead. They had full control of the contest until both managers turned to their respective benches.
Frank will know that the 3-5-2 and Wednesday’s starting XI simply won’t cut it for Burnley at home. Throughout pre-season, Spurs adopted a 4-2-3-1, and that’s likely to be the configuration of choice for their opening Premier League fixture. Unlike Wednesday, Frank’s side will be expected to monopolise possession and “take the game” to their opponents.
With James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski out injured, and targets Eberechi Eze and Savinho not yet through the door, Spurs are poised to huff and puff their way through Saturday’s contest against a stubborn backline. It may take more set-piece magic to break the game open.
2. Richarlison or Dominic Solanke?
Dominic Solanke failed to hit double digits in the Premier League last season, but there wasn’t all that much wrong with his first year in north London. The striker may not evolve into a prolific striker at the highest level, but his value manifests outside of goalscoring.
He’s a superb channel runner, useful as a facilitator and is a major contributor out of possession. Thus, his absence throughout preseason because of an ankle injury was seen as far from ideal, meaning Richarlison earned plenty of minutes in a No. 9 role.
The Brazilian was woeful in the 4–0 defeat to Bayern Munich, and many would’ve rolled their eyes when they saw his name on the team sheet for the Super Cup. However, Richarlison proved plenty wrong by producing his best peformance in Lilywhite for a very long time. It was Harry Kane-esque at times, with his hold up play in the second half superb.
His withdrawal was part of the reason why Spurs folded late on. Frank described the forward’s performance as “phenomenal”, but the Dane does have Solanke available again after he appeared off the bench on Wednesday. With Burnley poised to contain, efficiency in the box will be the name of the game for whoever Frank opts to start up top.
Richarlison surely deserves to retain his place.
3. Throwing Mathys Tel to the Lions
Frank has already confirmed that Yves Bissouma will be part of his squad on Saturday, while Cristian Romero was named Son Heung-min’s successor as captain before the Super Cup. So, for the final big call the Spurs manager has to make, we’re focusing on Mathys Tel.
The 20-year-old endured one of his lowest nights as a professional on Wednesday, with a clumsy cameo capped off with an errant penalty in the shootout. Sadly, once Nuno Mendes converted the winning spot kick, you knew what Tel would rapidly be subject to.
A strong-worded statement from the club labelled those who opted to hurl online racial abuse at the young forward “cowardsv, and we’ve seen several of Tel’s teammates come out in support since, including Richarlison and Solanke.
Frank has said he expects the “real Tottenham supporters” to give Tel a great reception on Saturday, and you might wonder whether the Dane fancies handing the former Bayern Munich starlet a start on opening weekend. Sure, his performance on Wednesday doesn’t warrant one, but it’d give him a great opportunity, in a game where he’ll be expected to have plenty of the ball if stationed out wide or used as an inside forward, to quickly make amends.
There’s so much talent to work with, and the France Under-21 international was earmarked as a player Frank would be able to maximise. If he goes back to the 4-2-3-1, there’s a spot out on the left which needs to be filled. Wilson Odobert and Brennan Johnson are other options.