Three Takeaways From Liverpool’s Last-Gasp Victory Over Burnley
It can’t keep going on like this, can it? It can. Oh, it can.
Liverpool have teased disappointment in each of their four Premier League outings to start the new season, yet they’ve remarkably secured maximum points. On Sunday, the champions look poised to come unstuck against a resilient Burnley side that limited their number of high-quality attacking moments.
However, an inexcusable Hannibal Mejbri handball at the death gift-wrapped Arne Slot’s side a fortuitous three points, as they returned to the top of the table courtesy of Mohamed Salah’s emphatic strike from the spot.
Here are the takeaways from the game.
Kerkez’s First-Half Hooking
Milos Kerkez is only 21, yet his two years at Bournemouth convinced many that Liverpool had signed a sure thing in the summer transfer window.
The Hungarian was objectively brilliant on the south coast, and deserving of his big move, with the Reds searching for an Andy Robertson successor.
However, Kerkez’s start to life with the champions has been worryingly chaotic, and his overzealousness proved his downfall again at Turf Moor. Kerkez was booked 22 minutes into the contest for flinging himself to the ground in the Burnley box, and the nature of the game meant Slot refused to take a chance after he was later penalised for a foul on Jaidon Anthony.
With Burnley aiming to contain and counter, Kerkez doubtless would’ve been thrust in several emergency defensive situations as the contest wore on, and his first-half showing rendered a second booking likely. There was a distinct absence of self-control.
As a result, the young defender was withdrawn seven minutes before the half-time whistle, as Robertson entered the fray. The Scot performed well off the bench, and you’d have to think he’s once again Liverpool’s best option at left-back for the time being.
Salah Penalty Papers Cracks
Salah always had his work cut out if he was to repeat last season‘s record-breaking heroics in 2025–26, but few would’ve foreshadowed the winger’s struggles to start the new campaign.
The winger has three goal contributions through four games, and has previously papered over shoddy showings by producing the critical moments. However, his performance levels have been concerningly poor at the start of the new season following a summer of change on Merseyside.
While Dominik Szoboszlai has performed well at right back since Jeremie Frimpong picked up an injury, the Hungarian has seldom connected with Salah down the right, with much of his work arriving in a deeper full-back position, or infield.
Liverpool had a distinct left-sided bias when attacking in the first half, with Salah cutting an isolated figure down his flank. Superior balance was supplied after Conor Bradley entered the fray, facilitating greater connectivity, but Salah was ever so wasteful whenever he received possession in the final third. There were a couple of ugly crosses that manifested the worst of the winger’s already questionable aesthetics, and he resorted to a few hit-and-hopes late on in a bid to make something happen.
Eventually, Hannibal’s handball offered Salah the chance to walk away from Turf Moor with something, and he did dispatch the penalty without fuss. He remains an inevitable force, and his slow start from general play may merely be a case of developing new relationships with fresh faces.
Encouragement for Burnley Despite Defeat
Scott Parker has returned to the Premier League with plenty to prove, given how previous tenures at Fulham and Bournemouth panned out.
Few have given Burnley a chance of staying up this term, with most tipping the Clarets to finish rock bottom in their pre-season predictions. Parker’s squad does lack talent, but you do get a sense that they’re channelling some of their vintage principles.
Burnley were once a tough out under Sean Dyche, and they’ve so far proven through four games that they will give as good as they get in the top flight. Parker is no idealist, and his approach will serve this group of players well. They lack technicians, but are a physical outfit that boasts a good blend of experience and potential in defence. Their midfield possesses plenty of bite, and Lesley Ugochukwu, despite his red card, should form a sturdy pivot alongside fellow summer arrival Florentino Luís.
Lyle Foster may struggle to hit double-digit league goals, but he’s a handy facilitator up top who also competes well physically. Jaidon Anthony is the outlet they desperately needed, and the former Bournemouth man has enjoyed a bright start to the campaign.
Burnley were far too easy to play against under Vincent Kompany on their previous Premier League venture, but they look like a tricky unit to face again, with Parker showing signs of improvement in the dugout. His defensive block was well-drilled here, and the hosts would’ve been good value for a point.