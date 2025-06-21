Three Ways Liverpool Could Line Up With Florian Wirtz
Statement signings don’t come much bigger than Florian Wirtz, who has made the extraordinary move to Liverpool for a potential British record transfer fee.
Having swiftly risen to stardom at Bayer Leverkusen, it seemed inevitable that the 22-year-old would join one of Europe’s elite sooner rather than later. Despite interest from Manchester City and Bayern Munich, the Reds have beaten their rivals in the race for his coveted signature.
Arne Slot will have spent weeks planning Wirtz’s integration into the team and the undeniably gifted German will be an exceptional addition to a Premier League-winning squad. Finding a place for him should be relatively straightforward, especially given the midfielder’s versatility.
Here’s three ways Liverpool can line up with Wirtz.
Attacking Midfielder
Attacking midfield is undoubtedly Wirtz’s strongest position. It’s the role in which he has thrived at Leverkusen, either as a solo No.10 or, more recently, alongside another attacking midfielder in Xabi Alonso’s 3-4-2-1 formation. In the instance of the latter, he’s been utilised on the left-hand side of a forward triumvirate.
Slot appears unlikely to ditch the 4-2-3-1 system that brought Liverpool so much success last season, meaning Wirtz will almost certainly feature behind a central striker as an orthodox attacking midfielder. The role has been inhabited by Dominik Szoboszlai most regularly since Slot’s arrival, but Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones have also featured there.
However, there can be no doubting that Wirtz will instantly enter Liverpool’s starting lineup, with one of the aforementioned trio needing to either exit the team or move elsewhere—Szoboszlai and Jones can certainly be used in deeper positions.
If Wirtz is to line up as a No.10, Liverpool wouldn’t need to change much. Mohamed Salah and Luis Díaz would flank the Germany international, with either Diogo Jota or a new centre-forward leading the line. Defensive midfield cover would come in the form of Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister.
Potential Liverpool lineup (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Frimpong, Konaté, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Wirtz, Díaz; Jota.
False Nine
Liverpool may be on the hunt for a clinical, traditional striker this summer, but much of their recent success has come with a false nine. Under Jürgen Klopp, Roberto Firmino mastered the function, allowing Sadio Mané and Salah space in behind the opposition defence to use their explosive speed. Wirtz could offer similar to the Brazilian for Slot’s new-look Reds.
As per The Athletic, Wirtz has played 9% of his Bundesliga matches in either a centre-forward or shadow striker role since 2023–24, meaning he has some familiarity with a more advanced function. That would allow Slot greater defensive solidity, too, as the hard-working Szoboszlai could retain his starting place in attacking midfield, with Salah and Díaz offering plenty of attacking support out wide.
Slot also occasionally used a 4-2-2-2 formation last term with two false nines, with Wirtz capable of featuring as part of an attacking pair.
However, forcing Wirtz into a false nine position would limit his effectiveness. One of the midfielder’s greatest strengths is finding pockets of space in and around the penalty area, not necessarily entertaining towering centre-halves. It would perhaps be a waste of Wirtz’s talents but it could prove impactful on certain occasions.
Potential Liverpool lineup (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Frimpong, Konaté, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Díaz; Wirtz.
Wide Midfielder
Liverpool have two impressive options at left wing: Díaz and Cody Gakpo. The pair managed a combined 46 goals and assists last season, with the Reds not necessarily needing to upgrade on the flanks. However, both have been linked with summer exits and at least one could depart as the Reds look to recoup funds.
Wirtz certainly has the capacity to feature in a wider role, although it’s not something he has done regularly for Leverkusen. He would not hug the touchline but would be able to drift into central areas as an inside forward, contributing with both goals and assists in the final third. With Salah liking to do similar on the other wing, it would allow attack-minded full-backs Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez—who is close to signing for the Reds from Bournemouth—the freedom to bomb forward.
Díaz would usually be deployed on the left-hand side but has been readily used as a central striker this season to allow Gakpo space in the team. The Colombian could feature as a No.9 next season as well, which would facilitate Wirtz’s move out wide.
However, as would be the case with Wirtz operating as a false nine, pushing the German to the left wing would certainly limit his influence and force him to adapt to a new role in new surroundings. It may not be a risk worth taking.
Potential Liverpool lineup (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Frimpong, Konaté, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Wirtz; Díaz.