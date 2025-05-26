Toluca Win Liga MX Clausura 2025, Dethrone Club America
For the first time in 18 months, there's a new champion in Mexico's top-flight: Antonio Mohamed's Toluca.
Toluca defeated reigning champions Club América 2–0 in the Liga MX Clausura 2025 final, conquering the 11th league title in club history and ending Las Águilas' quest to become the second side in Mexican soccer history to win four championships in a row.
It was a tense, hard-fought final that remained scoreless through 126 minutes between the first and second leg, as both teams struggled to break down stout defensive blocks.
Finally, Toluca struck with a rocket of a header from center back Luan Garcia. He soared in the air to meet a violent cross from Alexis Vega and fire Los Diablos Rojos ahead with 30 minutes to play. América pushed forward in the final minutes but got caught in a counter attack and Sebastian Cáceres brought down Robert Morales inside the box, conceding a penalty.
Vega calmly tucked in Toluca's title-clincher from the penalty spot, an exclamation point from the man that's been the best player in the country this year.
Mohamed's side are deserved champions. The table-toppers during the regular season tackled the playoffs with a maturity and poise they lacked in previous seasons, culminating in keeping a clean sheet over 180 minutes against the previous title-holders. The Argentine is now the third manager in history to win four Liga MX titles with four different teams.
For Club América, the greatest dynasty in the modern era of Liga MX comes to an end. Jardine's men will finally vacate the crown they've worn for three seasons since Dec. 2023. It's been a remarkable run for Las Águilas, who will undoubtedly begin the Apertura 2025 season as one of the top candidates to dethrone Toluca. For now, Jardine's side must pick themselves up before they face LAFC next week, with the final ticket to the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on the line.
So, the curtain drops on what's been a vibrant Clausura 2025 season, with Toluca—the best team from start to finish—ending a 15-year Liga MX title-drought to lift the champions-trophy, adding an 11th star to the badge.