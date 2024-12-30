SI

Top 10 Players With the Most Goal Contributions Across Europe's Top Leagues in 2024

Only two players from Europe's top five leagues finished the year with 50 or more goal contributions.

Amanda Langell

Mohamed Salah had an incredible 2024 for Liverpool.
Mohamed Salah had an incredible 2024 for Liverpool. / IMAGO/Sebastian Frej

10 of the biggest names in soccer ended the year with the most goal contributions across Europe's top five leagues.

It goes without saying that the largest clubs in the world have star-studded squads, full of players capable of contributing both goals and assists week in and week out. The players with the most goal involvements from the past year include historic Premier League record holders, future Ballon d'Or winners and some of the best young talent in the world.

Attackers from the Premier League, Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and La Liga all ended 2024 with tremendous production, earning themselves a spot among the elite goalscorers and playmakers in the sport. Only Serie A does not have a representative in the top 10, while La Liga leads the way with four.

As 2024 comes to a close, let's take a look at the 10 standout players with the most goal contributions this year.

Player

Club

Goal Contributions

Goals

Assists

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool

52

29

23

Harry Kane

Bayern Munich

50

37

11

Kylian Mbappé

Paris Saint-Germain/Real Madrid

49

37

12

Jonathan David

Lille

47

36

11

Vinícius Júnior

Real Madrid

46

32

14

Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona

46

40

6

Cole Palmer

Cheslea

44

29

15

Erling Haaland

Manchester City

40

38

2

Raphinha

Barcelona

37

24

13

Omar Marmoush

Frankfurt

37

23

14

Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane are the only two played across Europe's top five leagues that managed 50 or more goal contributions in 2024. Salah has enjoyed a tremendous start to the 2024–25 season and recorded 37 more goal contributions for Liverpool over the last five months.

Kylian Mbappé was just one goal shy of joining Salah and Kane in the 50 club. Jonathan David joins the Frenchman as the only two players representing Ligue 1 in the top 10.

La Liga rivals Vinícius Júnior and Robert Lewandowski finished the year level on goals. The Poland international surged into the top 10 thanks to his 23 goals this season alone. His Barcelona teammate, Raphinha, also earned a spot among the sport's best attackers after recording 25 goal contributions under Hansi Flick.

Cole Palmer and Erling Haaland's statistics come as no surprise. The England international finished the 2023–24 season with the most goal contributions in the Premier League and picked up right where he left off. Haaland, meanwhile, owes his spot in the top 10 almost entirely to his goalscoring.

Omar Marmoush rounds out the list as the second player from the Bundesliga. The 25-year-old is a key reason why Frankfurt closed out the year in third place in the standings, behind only Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen.

