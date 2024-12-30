Top 10 Players With the Most Goal Contributions Across Europe's Top Leagues in 2024
10 of the biggest names in soccer ended the year with the most goal contributions across Europe's top five leagues.
It goes without saying that the largest clubs in the world have star-studded squads, full of players capable of contributing both goals and assists week in and week out. The players with the most goal involvements from the past year include historic Premier League record holders, future Ballon d'Or winners and some of the best young talent in the world.
Attackers from the Premier League, Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and La Liga all ended 2024 with tremendous production, earning themselves a spot among the elite goalscorers and playmakers in the sport. Only Serie A does not have a representative in the top 10, while La Liga leads the way with four.
As 2024 comes to a close, let's take a look at the 10 standout players with the most goal contributions this year.
Player
Club
Goal Contributions
Goals
Assists
Mohamed Salah
Liverpool
52
29
23
Harry Kane
Bayern Munich
50
37
11
Kylian Mbappé
Paris Saint-Germain/Real Madrid
49
37
12
Jonathan David
Lille
47
36
11
Vinícius Júnior
Real Madrid
46
32
14
Robert Lewandowski
Barcelona
46
40
6
Cole Palmer
Cheslea
44
29
15
Erling Haaland
Manchester City
40
38
2
Raphinha
Barcelona
37
24
13
Omar Marmoush
Frankfurt
37
23
14
Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane are the only two played across Europe's top five leagues that managed 50 or more goal contributions in 2024. Salah has enjoyed a tremendous start to the 2024–25 season and recorded 37 more goal contributions for Liverpool over the last five months.
Kylian Mbappé was just one goal shy of joining Salah and Kane in the 50 club. Jonathan David joins the Frenchman as the only two players representing Ligue 1 in the top 10.
La Liga rivals Vinícius Júnior and Robert Lewandowski finished the year level on goals. The Poland international surged into the top 10 thanks to his 23 goals this season alone. His Barcelona teammate, Raphinha, also earned a spot among the sport's best attackers after recording 25 goal contributions under Hansi Flick.
Cole Palmer and Erling Haaland's statistics come as no surprise. The England international finished the 2023–24 season with the most goal contributions in the Premier League and picked up right where he left off. Haaland, meanwhile, owes his spot in the top 10 almost entirely to his goalscoring.
Omar Marmoush rounds out the list as the second player from the Bundesliga. The 25-year-old is a key reason why Frankfurt closed out the year in third place in the standings, behind only Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen.