SI

Top 20 MLS Salaries in 2025: Lionel Messi Leads Charts by Considerable Margin

Lorenzo Insigne of Toronto FC makes the second most amount in MLS after Lionel Messi

Ben Steiner

Lionel Messi is the highest-paid player in MLS for the second year in a row.
Lionel Messi is the highest-paid player in MLS for the second year in a row. / Hannah Mckay-Reuters via Imagn Images

The MLS Players’ Association released the salaries for each player in the league for the first time in 2025, and Inter Miami CF's Lionel Messi remained the league’s highest-paid player for the second year in a row. 

The salaries, released on June 25, are the first of two annual releases by the MLSPA and are current as of May 23, 2025. 

While Messi’s salary, which includes guaranteed compensation of $20.45 million, makes him the highest-paid player, he takes home significantly more cash. According to Sportico, he could earn over $150 million during his two-and-a-half-year spell with Inter Miami. 

In addition to his salary, Messi earns through an MLS-related deal with adidas and receives a cut of subscriptions to the MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. 

Behind Messi, Toronto FC’s Lorenzo Insigne is the second highest-paid player in MLS with a guaranteed compensation of $15.44 million, with Miami’s Sergio Busquets in third with significantly less at $8.5 million. 

Inter Miami also had the highest salary total, at $46.84 million, a $5 million increase from their league record total in 2024. Behind them are Toronto’s  $34.13 million and Atlanta United’s $27.63 million. 

Meanwhile, the lowest spending team is CF Montréal, whose total salaries add up to just $11.99 million. Other teams among the lowest spenders include the Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia Union, at $13.37 million, Real Salt Lake, at $13.41 million, and Minnesota United, at $13.8 million.

Here’s a look at the top salaries in MLS in 2025.

Top 20 Player Salaries in MLS as of May 23, 2025

Player

Club

Guaranteed Compensation

1. Lionel Messi

Inter Miami

$20,446,667

2. Lorenzo Insigne

Toronto FC

$15,400,000

3. Sergio Busquets

Inter Miami

$8,774,996

4. Miguel Almiron

Atlanta United

$7,871,000

5. Hirving Lozano

San Diego FC

$7,633,333

6. Federico Bernardeschi

Toronto FC

$6,295,381

7. Emil Forsberg

New York Red Bulls

$6,035,625

8. Jordi Alba

Inter Miami

$6,000,000

9. Riqui Puig

LA Galaxy

$5,779,688

10. Jonathan Bamba

Chicago Fire FC

$5,581,806

11. Hany Mukhtar

Nashville SC

$5,311,667

12. Christian Benteke

D.C. United

$4,937,500

13. Alexey Miranchuk

Atlanta United

$4,885,441

14. Evander

FC Cincinnati

$4,736,411

15. Carles Gil

New England Revolution

$4,702,083

16. Luciano Acosta

FC Dallas

$4,296,413

17. Joseph Paintsil

LA Galaxy

$4,182,000

18. Emmanuel Latte Lath

Atlanta United

$4,030,546

19. Luis Muriel

Orlando City SC

$4,003,333

20. Kévin Denkey

FC Cincinnati

$3,810,000

READ THE LATEST MLS NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND GOSSIP

feed

Published
Ben Steiner
BEN STEINER

Ben Steiner is an American-Canadian journalist who brings in-depth experience, having covered the North American national teams, MLS, CPL, NWSL, NSL and Liga MX for prominent outlets, including MLSsoccer.com, CBC Sports, and OneSoccer.

Home/Soccer