Top 20 MLS Salaries in 2025: Lionel Messi Leads Charts by Considerable Margin
The MLS Players’ Association released the salaries for each player in the league for the first time in 2025, and Inter Miami CF's Lionel Messi remained the league’s highest-paid player for the second year in a row.
The salaries, released on June 25, are the first of two annual releases by the MLSPA and are current as of May 23, 2025.
While Messi’s salary, which includes guaranteed compensation of $20.45 million, makes him the highest-paid player, he takes home significantly more cash. According to Sportico, he could earn over $150 million during his two-and-a-half-year spell with Inter Miami.
In addition to his salary, Messi earns through an MLS-related deal with adidas and receives a cut of subscriptions to the MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
Behind Messi, Toronto FC’s Lorenzo Insigne is the second highest-paid player in MLS with a guaranteed compensation of $15.44 million, with Miami’s Sergio Busquets in third with significantly less at $8.5 million.
Inter Miami also had the highest salary total, at $46.84 million, a $5 million increase from their league record total in 2024. Behind them are Toronto’s $34.13 million and Atlanta United’s $27.63 million.
Meanwhile, the lowest spending team is CF Montréal, whose total salaries add up to just $11.99 million. Other teams among the lowest spenders include the Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia Union, at $13.37 million, Real Salt Lake, at $13.41 million, and Minnesota United, at $13.8 million.
Here’s a look at the top salaries in MLS in 2025.
Top 20 Player Salaries in MLS as of May 23, 2025
Player
Club
Guaranteed Compensation
1. Lionel Messi
Inter Miami
$20,446,667
2. Lorenzo Insigne
Toronto FC
$15,400,000
3. Sergio Busquets
Inter Miami
$8,774,996
4. Miguel Almiron
Atlanta United
$7,871,000
5. Hirving Lozano
San Diego FC
$7,633,333
6. Federico Bernardeschi
Toronto FC
$6,295,381
7. Emil Forsberg
New York Red Bulls
$6,035,625
8. Jordi Alba
Inter Miami
$6,000,000
9. Riqui Puig
LA Galaxy
$5,779,688
10. Jonathan Bamba
Chicago Fire FC
$5,581,806
11. Hany Mukhtar
Nashville SC
$5,311,667
12. Christian Benteke
D.C. United
$4,937,500
13. Alexey Miranchuk
Atlanta United
$4,885,441
14. Evander
FC Cincinnati
$4,736,411
15. Carles Gil
New England Revolution
$4,702,083
16. Luciano Acosta
FC Dallas
$4,296,413
17. Joseph Paintsil
LA Galaxy
$4,182,000
18. Emmanuel Latte Lath
Atlanta United
$4,030,546
19. Luis Muriel
Orlando City SC
$4,003,333
20. Kévin Denkey
FC Cincinnati
$3,810,000