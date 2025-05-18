Toronto FC Made History in Canadian Classique Thrashing of CF Montreal
Toronto FC and CF Montréal might not be MLS Cup contenders in 2025, but they made history in their first MLS Canadian Classique matchup of the year to kick off MLS Rivalry Week.
Federico Bernardeschi and Theo Corbeanu scored twice while Tyrese Spicer and Ola Brynhildsen added goals as Toronto beat Montréal 6–1, making the most of a 21st-minute red card to Montréal center-back, Joel Waterman.
It was a far cry from their matchup in the opening round of the Canadian Championship on April 30, which ended 2–2 before Montréal eliminated Toronto on penalties.
“I think it’s huge and it’s a great day, and we’re going to enjoy it, but we know we have so much work to do, and that we have to make up for what was not a great start,” Toronto manager Robin Fraser said post-match. “We really will enjoy this for sure, but on Tuesday, it’s back to work.”
Largest Margin of Victory for Toronto FC
The win marked Toronto’s largest-ever margin of victory against Montréal. It also became the largest winning margin for either team in an MLS matchup, surpassing a 2016 match in which Toronto won 5–2.
At the same time, it marked the first time Toronto had scored six goals in a single regular-season match since the club joined MLS in 2007.
While Toronto entered the contest having scored just 10 goals in 13 games and sitting at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, they got their best performance under Fraser and starring moments from Bernardeschi, who continued tormenting Montréal in the derby.
“Fede was so dangerous almost every time he touched it,” Fraser said of Bernardeschi. “It’s really fitting that he’s had a two-goal, two-assist day [because] I thought his decisions with the ball were really good—times to give it up, times to keep it himself.”
Bernardeschi’s brace brought him to eight goals against Toronto FC in MLS play, putting him third in the derby’s highest goalscorers, only trailing Jozy Altidore and Ignacio Piatti, two of the best players to suit up for Toronto FC and CF Montréal, respectively.
At the same time, Corbeanu’s brace showcased his best abilities, which earned him call-ups to Canada’s men’s national team in the lead-up to FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, while Brynhildsen's goal was his first for the club after a slow start.
“I think [Brynhildsen] has a lot more to offer, but I think you saw some of his real strengths,” added Fraser of the Norwegian striker. “He’s so good at holding the ball and he’s a tough forward for center-backs to deal with because he initiates contact.”
The largest-ever margin of victory between the two sides came with a 6–0 Montreal win in the 2013 Canadian Championship, while Toronto last won by a 6-1 scoreline and five-goal margin in a 2009 Voyageurs Cup match, when Montréal did not play in MLS.
Although the win won’t likely mean much in the standings, it could calm some Toronto FC supporters, who have been revolting against and boycotting the club at home matches.
The final Canadian Classique matchup of 2025 is set for Aug. 30 at Toronto’s BMO Field.
