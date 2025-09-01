Tottenham ‘Agree Loan Deal’ for New Striker Amid Dominic Solanke Injury Fears
Tottenham Hotspur have agreed a loan deal to sign Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani for the remainder of the campaign, it has been reported.
Spurs have been operating with Richarlison as their only fully fit striker so far this season after Dominic Solanke suffered an ankle injury in pre-season, and a lacklustre performance in their recent 1–0 defeat to Bournemouth highlighted the need for extra attacking options.
Manager Thomas Frank publicly admitted he did not expect to see a new striker through the door on the final day of the transfer window, but The Athletic note an agreement to bring Kolo Muani in for the remainder of the campaign has been struck.
Kolo Muani has long been linked with a Premier League move—Chelsea and Manchester United have both been touted as suitors this summer—but the France international had his heart set on a return to Juventus after an enjoyable loan spell last season.
Talks with the Serie A side recently collapsed, however, and Spurs have quickly swooped in to get a loan deal over the line.
The agreement between Spurs and PSG includes neither an option nor an obligation to make the move permanent, with the 26-year-old expected back in France at the end of the 2025–26 season.
Kolo Muani only joined PSG in 2023 in a deal worth a whopping €90 million (£77.9 million, $105.2 million) but struggled to maintain the form shown during his time with Eintracht Frankfurt and swiftly lost his place in Luis Enrique’s thoughts.
A loan move to Juventus yielded 10 goals in 22 games, and Spurs will hope to see at least similar form from the France international during his time at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Solanke is being eased back into action as he nears a recovery from his ankle problem, but the imminent addition of Kolo Muani will allow Spurs to proceed with caution.