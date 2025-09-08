Tottenham Fire Back at Takeover Suggestions With Strong Statement
Tottenham Hotspur have dismissed suggestions the club could be up for sale following the departure of chairman Daniel Levy, amid reports of failed approaches from former Newcastle United director Amanda Staveley as well as a Chinese consortium.
It emerged shortly after Deadline Day that Spurs had opted to part ways with Levy, the final stage in what has been a comprehensive restructuring behind the scenes. He had been associated with the club for close to 25 years and his departure, predictably, sent shockwaves around the Premier League.
Levy’s exit was followed by significant speculation about the long-term future of Spurs and there were a number of reports of potential takeovers. The interested parties include a group led by Staveley and a Chinese consortium fronted by Dr Roger Kennedy and Wing-Fai Ng.
Spurs confirmed they had been approached about selling the 87% share of the club owned by ENIC—The Telegraph report the proposals were made after Levy’s exit was formalised—but they firmly insisted there is no intention to consider potential takeover bids.
“The Board of Tottenham Hotspur Limited is aware of recent media speculation and confirms that its majority shareholder, ENIC Sports & Developments Holdings Ltd, has received, and unequivocally rejected, separate preliminary expressions of interest in relation to proposals to acquire the entire issued, and to be issued, share capital of ENIC from (i) PCP International Finance Limited; and (ii) a consortium of investors led by Dr. Roger Kennedy and Wing-Fai Ng through Firehawk Holdings Limited,” a statement read.
“As a consequence of ENIC’s majority ownership interest in Tottenham Hotspur, were any offer made to acquire ENIC and complete, a mandatory offer would be required under Rule 9 of the Code to acquire the shares of Tottenham Hotspur not already held by ENIC.
“The Board of the Club and ENIC confirm that Tottenham Hotspur is not for sale and ENIC has no intention to accept any such offer to acquire its interest in the Club.”
Having now been named as interested parties, Staveley’s group are expected to release a statement confirming they will not place a formal bid.