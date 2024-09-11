Tottenham Hotspur’s Keys to Victory in the North London Derby
Tottenham Hotspur takes on Arsenal at home this weekend looking to claim a north London derby victory for the first time in two years.
Things looked much different the last time Spurs defeated Arsenal: Current Napoli manager Antonio Conte was in charge, Harry Kane was leading the line and Tottenham narrowly pipped its rival to a place in the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League.
Fast forward to present day and Tottenham is a different side under Ange Postecoglou, playing free-flowing attacking soccer. Arsenal, on the other hand, continue to ascend under Mikel Arteta coming up just short of Premier League glory in back-to-back seasons.
Since Tottenham's last win back in May 2022, Arsenal hasn't lost against its rival, accumulating three wins and one draw. Spurs can change the tide in the 196th meeting between the two clubs by starting fast, being resilient on set pieces and making the most of chances created.
Start Fast
Tottenham needs to start fast and impose itself to claim three points on Sunday.
An early Spurs goal would force Arsenal to take more risks in possession. Should Arsenal jump in front, the Gunners could sit deep and pick apart Tottenham's high line and the space behind Cristian Romero and Micky Van de Ven.
The Gunners will be without new signing Mikel Merino and potentially Martin Ødegaard through injury, while Declan Rice serves a one-game suspension. Spurs must establish midfield dominance, especially in transition, against a team that thrives on the ball and in possession.
Be Strong on Set Pieces
In the most recent north London derby back in April, Arsenal claimed a 3-2 victory by scoring two first-half goals on corner kicks. Spurs cannot allow the likes of Gabriel, William Saliba and Benjamin White to impose themselves on set pieces.
Imposing your will in the middle of the park means more possession and opportunity, but conceding goals on free kicks and corners allows Arsenal to rely on its defensive depth and solidity. Dominating possession and creating more chances is all fine and well, but it'll mean nothing if Arsenal plays to its available strengths.
Take Your Chances
In Tottenham’s first match of the season at newly-promoted Leicester City, Spurs failed to put away golden chances in the first half, resulting in dropped points after Jamie Vardy’s second-half equalizer. It was the same story against Newcastle United with Tottenham dominating for large periods of the match despite more dropped points.
Tottenham has missed seven big chances through three games. Spurs must make the most of the chances created against a defense that allowed just 29 goals last season.