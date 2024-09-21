Tottenham Hotspur Player Ratings – Solanke Scores First Spurs Goal in Comeback Win
Tottenham Hotspur picked up three vital points in Premier League action with a 3-1 victory over Brentford at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
It wasn't the start that Ange Postecoglou envisioned in the opening 30 seconds of the match. The visitors took advantage of a Spurs backline that fell asleep and didn't mark the team's leading goalscorer, Bryan Mbeumo, inside the penalty area.
Keane Lewis–Potter swung in an accurate cross that Mbeumo fired home with a volleyed strike to stun the Spurs fans. It was the second straight week that the Bees scored away from home against one of the Premier League's 'Big Six' – Yoane Wissa scored inside 30 seconds the week prior in a 2-1 defeat against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.
However, Tottenham turned things around minutes later to get back into the match. James Maddison pounced on a loose pass from Ethan Pinnock but his shot was blocked by Mark Flekken. Flekken's save fell into Dominic Solanke's path, and the ex-Bournemouth striker made no mistake in front of goal to open his Spurs account and level the score.
The hosts went in front after Brennan Johnson scored scored his second goal in as many matches. Son Heung-min drove up the pitch and sprayed a pass out wide to the right-winger who smashed an effort past Flekken in the far corner.
Tottenham's shot-stopper Guglielmo Vicario was rather lucky to remain on the pitch in the first half after an error outside of his own penalty area. The 27-year-old appeared to have handled the ball outside of his own box after a Brentford set piece, but referee John Brooks and VAR disagreed as play resumed with no repercussions.
Spurs doubled its advantage with minutes remaining in the match through Maddison. The midfielder put in a performance worthy of a goal getting on the scoresheet after Son played him through on goal well a perfectly-weighted pass. It was Maddison's first goal of the campaign and Son's fourth goal involvement of the season.
Following the win, Spurs improved to 10th in the Premier League table with seven points while Brentford dropped to 12th place on six points.
Tottenham Hotspur Player Ratings (4–3–3)
Starters
GK: Guglielmo Vicario – 6/10 – Much better on set pieces but was poor in possession in the first half. Was lucky somehow avoid a booking after it appeared he handled the ball outside of his own box. Still managed to pull off a couple of key saves, though.
RB: Pedro Porro – 7/10 – Another solid outing for the Spain international. Porro's been one of Spurs more consistent performers through five matches this season.
CB: Cristian Romero – 7/10 – Wandered up the pitch a couple of times that put Spurs in danger. However, he improved in the second half to limit Brentford's chances.
CB: Micky van de Ven – 8/10 – After a poor start in which he failed to mark Mbeumo the Dutch defender rebounded with his usual lung-busting runs to snuff out any other Brentford attacks.
LB: Destiny Udogie – 7/10 – Udogie's best performance of the season so far. The young attacking full-back was excellent in possession when driving forward.
CM: Dejan Kulusevski – 7/10 –Continues to be Tottenham's best player this campaign. Postecoglou's decision to move into the midfield looks like masterstroke as the Sweden international pops up all over the final third to combine with his fellow teammates.
CM: Rodrigo Bentancur – 7/10 – Soaked up pressure near his own goal with his ability to glide past players with ease.
CM: James Maddison – 8/10 – Tottenham's No. 10 directed traffic in the final third with a performance similar to how he started last season. Scored a deserved goal with a calm finish by chipping Flekken.
RW: Brennan Johnson – 7/10 – The Wales international made it two goals in two games to put Spurs back in front in the first half.
ST: Dominic Solanke – 7/10 – Opened his Spurs account with one of the easiest goals he'll ever score. Did well to hold the ball up at times and drive past Brentford players.
LW: Son Heung-min – 8/10 – The Tottenham captain looked threatening on the wing his pressing helped his side win the ball back in dangerous areas. He could've been more clinical in front of goal, but he still managed two assists.
Substitutes
CM: Yves Bissouma – 6/10 – Got himself booked with a pointless challenge on Damsgaard in his own half.
CM: Pape Matar Sarr – 6/10 – His relentless pressing upon coming on helped Spurs win the ball back in Brentford's half.
LW: Mikey Moore – N/A
CM: Archie Gray – N/A
CM: Lucas Bergvall – N/A
Manager
Ange Postecoglou – 8/10 – Once again, Spurs created numerous chances on the day and should've been up by three or four goals in the first half. It's not the manager's fault, but players need to be more clinical if they want to finish in a Champions League place this season.