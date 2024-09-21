Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Lineup vs. Brentford – Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur is in need of three points this weekend in a London derby against Brentford.
Ange Postecoglou's team came up short in its last Premier League outing in the north London derby against rivals Arsenal. Spurs managed to play most of the match in Arsenal's half but couldn't break down Mikel Arteta's compact defense as Gabriel's second-half header was the difference maker.
Tottenham advanced to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup with a 2-1 comeback triumph over EFL Championship side Coventry City. It wasn't as straightforward as Postecoglou would've hoped with Spurs needing two late goals from Brennan Johnson and Djed Spence to complete the 2-1 win.
Tottenham's sputtering start to the new season – one win four in matches – means the team is in the bottom-half of the Premier League table in 13th place. A win over Brentford, which is in ninth place in the standings with six points, would likely see Spurs climb back into the top-half of the table ahead of a trip to Old Trafford next weekend.
Postecoglou rotated his team heavily in the midweek clash against Coventry with Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall, Ben Davies and Drăgușin all getting valuable minutes in the tank. Tottenham can't afford to take Brentford lightly, meaning Postecoglou is likely to field a similar starting lineup to the one that took on Arsenal.
Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Lineup vs. Brentford (4–3–3)
GK: Guglielmo Vicario - The Italian international has been in decent form and will look to keep his second clean sheet of the new season.
RB: Pedro Porro - Porro has been one of Tottenham's most consistent performers in the early stages of the campaign. He'll look to link up with Dominic Solanke using his excellent delivery.
CB: Cristian Romero - The two-time Copa América winner hasn't been at his best this season and could lose his place in the team to Radu Drăgușin with another costly moment of switching off like he did against Arsenal.
CB: Micky Van de Ven - Last season's fastest Premier League player has rarely put a foot wrong for Spurs, utilizing his explosive pace to limit opposing counter-attacks.
LB: Destiny Udogie - Udogie hasn't been at his best as he only recently recovered from a quadriceps injury that required surgery at the end of the previous season. However, he remains key to how Postecoglou wants to play but the Australian could be tempted to give Spence a start in the upcoming matches.
CM: Dejan Kulusevski - The numbers won't show it but Kulusevski has been Tottenham's best player thus far this season. The ex-Juventus player has proven himself more valuable playing in a deeper role than compared to his time out on the right-wing.
CM: Yves Bissouma - Bissouma is set to slot right back into the midfield three sitting right in front of the backline. His press-resistance will be vital when Tottenham attempt to play out from the back.
CM: James Maddison - The former Leicester City midfielder has shown glimpses of the player that set the Premier League on fire in Spurs' first 10 games of last season but has yet to do it on a consistent basis.
RW: Brennan Johnson - Johnson will look to build on his match-winning strike against Coventry to keep his place in the team.
ST: Dominic Solanke - Tottenham's record-signing will be eager to open his Spurs account in a bid to lift the team to three points.
LW: Son Heung-min - The 32-year-old hopes to be back among the goals after blanking against Coventry, Newcastle United and Arsenal.