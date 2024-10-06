Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Lineup vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur looks to make it six straight wins across all competitions when the north London outfit squares off against Brighton & Hove Albion this weekend.
Spurs picked up its second win of the Europa League league phase last time out, winning 2–1 over Ferencváros as Brennan Johnson scored for the fifth consecutive game.
Tottenham sits in eighth place in the Premier League table on 10 points, just one point ahead of its weekend opponent Brighton—head coach Fabian Hürzeler also deploys a similar high defensive line like Postecoglou.
Tottenham ran riot at Old Trafford in its last Premier League match winning 3–0 over Manchester United. The team was without captain Son Heung-min for the match while Destiny Udogie was substituted off at halftime with a knock.
"... Out of the guys who sort of stayed back [in London for the Ferencváros match], Destiny we think will be okay," Postecoglou said in a pre-match press conference on Friday. "We have training today and tomorrow so he has to get through that. Sonny unlikely, he's pushing hard but I just don't think the turnaround will be quick enough for him to be available at this stage."
Postecoglou will look to keep the momentum rolling and field a similar XI that picked up three points against United.
Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Lineup vs. Brighton & Hove Albion (4-3-3)
GK: Guglielmo Vicario—Tottenham's No. 1 starts in between the sticks and could be in for a busy match against the likes of Danny Welbeck, João Pedro and Kaoru Mitoma and Yankuba Minteh.
RB: Pedro Porro—Porro played the full 90 minutes against Ferencváros but is vital to the Postecoglou system.
CB: Cristian Romero—Like Porro, Romero also played the entire midweek match but is in line to start again in the Tottenham defense.
CB: Micky van de Ven—The speedy defender got the chance to catch his breath on the bench in the Europa League clash.
LB: Destiny Udogie—Based on Postecoglou's comments, Udogie should get the nod at left-back and make a return to the backline.
CM: Rodrigo Bentancur—Bentancur should be fully fit and firing after watching on from the bench vs. Ferencváros.
CM: James Maddison—Maddison came on for the latter stages of the midweek match and impressed going forward.
CM: Dejan Kulusevski—Arguably Tottenham's best player of the season thus far. The former Juventus winger has made a seamless transition into midfield and looks threatening every time he receives the ball in space.
RW: Brennan Johnson—Without a doubt Tottenham's most in-form player at the moment. The young winger hopes to make it six goals in as many matches.
ST: Dominic Solanke—Solanke is finding his footing in Postecoglou's system and looks sharper and sharper with each match. He's up to three goals in his last four starts at his new club.
LW: Timo Werner—With Son unlikely to feature, Werner keeps his place in the side. He'll look to be more clinical in front of goal to help Tottenham secure three points.