Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Lineup vs. Galatasaray: Europa League
Tottenham Hotspur aims to win its fourth consecutive Europa League match when it travels to RAMS Park in İstanbul, Turkey to square off against Galatasaray.
Ange Postecoglou's team are coming off a 4–1 thrashing of Aston Villa in the Premier League. Despite going down 1–0 in the first half, Tottenham battled back to secure the comfortable victory in the end with Dominic Solanke bagging a brace while Brennan Johnson scored his seventh goal of the season across all competitions.
Spurs are one of the three teams remaining in the Europa League phase that have won their first three matches alongside Lazio and R.S.C. Anderlecht. Tottenham claimed wins over Qarabağ FK, Ferencváros and AZ Alkmaar to climb up to second place in the table but face a tough task of taking down a solid Galatasaray side in what is expected to be a hostile environment.
Postecoglou will be without key players like Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero and Richarlison due to injuries ahead of the November international break.
Here's how Spurs could lineup against Galatasaray in the Europa League.
Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Lineup vs. Galatasaray (4-3-3)
GK: Fraser Forster—Postecoglou could look to rest Guglielmo Vicario since Tottenham has already secured nine points and is on course to qualify for the knockout stage.
RB: Archie Gray—The ex-Leeds United player features at right-back in place of Pedro Porro, looking to impress on the right-hand side of the backline.
CB: Radu Drăgușin—The Romania international starts for the second straight match both Romero and van de Ven out through injury.
CB: Ben Davies—Davies has become accustomed to playing as a left center-back and should fill in alongside Drăgușin for the next couple of matches.
LB: Destiny Udogie—While Postecoglou would probably prefer to rest Udogie, the current injuries in his squad means the young full-back is set to start again in the backline.
CM: Yves Bissouma—The veteran midfielder takes on the deeper-lying role sitting just in front of the backline to provide cover while Maddison and Bergvall drive up the pitch to help out in attacks.
CM: James Maddison—Maddison looks to recreate his picture-perfect free kick he scored against Aston Villa to help lift Spurs to three points.
CM: Lucas Bergvall—The 18-year-old gets his fourth start of the season in what should provide valuable experience playing in a tough environment away from home.
RW: Mikey Moore—The talented youngster will be eager to prove himself once again on the wing, featuring from the jump on the right-hand side instead of on the left-wing.
ST: Will Lankshear—With Richarlison out for the next few weeks and Solanke playing the full 90 minutes at the weekend, 19-year-old Will Lankshear should lead the line for the second time this season.
LW: Son Heung-min—The Tottenham captain played just 56 minutes against Aston Villa and should be nailed on to start in the midweek contest.