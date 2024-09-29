Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Lineup vs. Manchester United: Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur looks to take three points back to north London when it faces off against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.
Ange Postecoglou's team is coming off a 3–0 home win over Azerbaijan club Qarabağ FK in the Europa League. Tottenham has won three straight matches across all competitions including wins over Coventry City in the Carabao Cup and Brentford in the Premier League.
However, Tottenham is aiming to improve its away form in the league this season. The team has collected one point on the road thus far in the 2024–25 Premier League campaign–a 1–1 draw vs. Leiciester City followed up later by a 2–1 loss at Newcastle United.
As Spurs don't have any new injury concerns, Postecoglou is likely to field the same team that defeated Brentford a week ago.
Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Lineup vs. Manchester United (4–3–3)
GK: Guglielmo Vicario – The Italy international is coming off a solid performance against Qarabağ in which he made five saves to keep a clean sheet.
RB: Pedro Porro – Porro was rested on Thursday as Archie Gray was handed the start at right-back. Porro should return to the backline and look to make an impact when driving in from the wider areas of the pitch.
CB: Cristian Romero – The World Cup-winning defender was unable to play midweek due to a red card that was shown to him in the second leg of a Champions League bout vs. AC Milan in March 2023. That may have worked in Postecoglou's favor as Romero got the chance to catch his breath and should be fully fit against United.
CB: Micky van de Ven – Tottenham's speedy defender played the full 90 minutes against Qarabağ and didn't put a foot wrong. Don't be surprised if he's taken off in the second half to limit any potential injuries due to him playing three matches this week.
LB: Destiny Udogie – Udogie was sharp against Brentford and will look to put in another shift vs. United.
CM: Rodrigo Bentancur – The Uruguay international is in strong form and Spurs will look to get every minute out of him before a potential suspension after he was charged by the FA.
CM: James Maddison – The ex-Leicester City player was rested against Qarabağ and should be ready to go at Old Trafford.
CM: Dejan Kulusevski – Kulusevski has been a standout performer thus far for Spurs, taking on a deeper-lying role in the midfield.
RW: Brennan Johnson – Johnson's three goals in as many matches means he should keep his place out on the right-wing.
ST: Dominic Solanke – Postecoglou will be delighted with the form that his striker is in with two goals in two straight matches. Although his goals haven't been anything too impressive, his positioning when one of his teammates shoots at goal is what Tottenham have been missing.
LW: Son Heung-min – The Tottenham captain will look to inflict damage on the Red Devils' backline and add to his four goal contributions.