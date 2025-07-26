Tottenham ‘Interested’ in Bayern Munich Star, Asking Price Revealed
Tottenham Hotspur are showing interest in Bayern Munich midfielder João Palhinha, with the Bundesliga champions open to selling the 30-year-old according to multiple reports.
The Portugal international rose to prominence in London, dazzling in Fulham’s engine room for two years before securing a blockbuster move to Bayern last summer. However, he struggled in Bavaria during his debut season, racking up just 25 appearances in all competitions.
An exit has been touted as a result of his lack of involvement for Vincent Kompany’s side, with German journalist Florian Plettenberg now revealing that Tottenham are “monitoring” the midfielder. While there have been no concrete discussions thus far, Palhinha’s representatives have been informed of Spurs’ interest.
The Athletic have also reported on Tottenham’s interest in the former Braga and Sporting CP man, claiming that their preference is a loan deal over a permanent switch. The Lilywhites could certainly use a destructive No.6 next season as they look to compete under new manager Thomas Frank but they must be watchful of their finances having already spent big this summer.
SPORT BILD also insist that Spurs prefer a temporary move but the German outlet have revealed that Bayern’s asking price sits at around €25 million (£21.9 million, $29.4 million) should a permanent exit be sanctioned. That’s a significant loss for Die Roten, who spent €51 million on Palhinha just last summer.
While Palhinha has revealed his desire to stay and fight for his place at the Allianz Arena next season, the report claims he would consider a “truly top-notch offer”. There have already been enquiries from England, Spain, Italy, Turkey and Portugal, with Arsenal having shown interest in his services earlier this summer.
Spurs have already signed Mathys Tel from Bayern this summer, while also splashing the cash on Mohammed Kudus from West Ham United and Kevin Danso from Lens. Youngsters Kōta Takai and Luka Vušković have also arrived in defence.