Arsenal ‘Hold Talks’ Over Shock Move for Bayern Munich Midfielder
Arsenal held talks over a surprise deal to sign Bayern Munich midfielder João Palhinha during the first few days of the summer transfer window, a report has revealed.
The Gunners wanted midfield reinforcements after the departures of both Jorginho and Thomas Partey. They wrapped up a deal for Martín Zubimendi earlier this month, having been confident of sealing his signature for the majority of the calendar year.
Despite expecting to land Zubimendi later in the window, BILD claim Arsenal held talks over Palhinha before the Club World Cup got underway last month.
Arsenal were looking to recruit both Zubimendi and Palhinha, with the latter’s Premier League experience from his time with Fulham of appeal to the Gunners. Palhinha spent two excellent years with Fulham between 2022 and 2024, earning himself a €56 million (£48.6 million, $65.1 million) move to the Bundesliga champions.
The two sides could not reach an agreement over a transfer fee, however, and the deal collapsed. The terms of Arsenal’s proposal are not mentioned but Christian Falk adds that Bayern would listen to offers of around €30 million (£26 million, $34.9 million).
Since joining Bayern, Palhinha has struggled to shine. A combination of fitness issues and the level of competition for minutes have limited his involvement and a number of clubs across Europe are believed to be interested in a transfer.
Despite his struggles, it is believed Palhinha still dreams of making it at Bayern and he is in no rush to explore an exit, with only significant offers likely to turn his head.
There are no suggestions that Arsenal could reignite their move for Palhinha, with the Gunners currently focused on bolstering in attack, but Bayern’s desire to sell could see them lower their asking price as the window progresses.