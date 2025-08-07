Tottenham Learn Devastating Extent of James Maddison Pre-Season Injury
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder James Maddison is expected to miss the majority of the 2025–26 season after suffering an ACL injury, multiple reports have stated.
On what was supposed to be a celebration of Son Heung-min’s time at the club before his departure to LAFC, Maddison needed stretchering off just four minutes before the final whistle of a pre-season friendly against Newcastle United.
Manager Thomas Frank confessed the injury looked “bad” and fears of an ACL injury were immediately rife. BBC Sport have confirmed those concerns were justified and tests have confirmed the devastating diagnosis.
Maddison is due to undergo surgery on his knee—the same knee which he injured towards the end of last season—ahead of starting a recovery journey which is likely to take the vast majority of the 2025–26 campaign.
No timeframe has been put on Maddison’s return, but ACL injuries typically take at least six or seven months, and there are plenty of examples of players needing far longer to get back up to speed and be able to contribute to the team.
Spurs have signed attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus from West Ham United already this summer but Frank now stands to be without two of the team’s most influential forward-minded players for his first season in charge, with Son’s exit confirmed less than 24 hours before news of Maddison’s diagnosis.
The Lilywhites had been chasing Morgan Gibbs-White and thought they were closing in on a deal, only for significant behind-the-scenes complications to ultimately lead to a new contract for the England international at Nottingham Forest.
Other targets have been considered but no action has been taking thus far, but confirmation of Maddison’s lengthy absence is likely to spark a foray into the transfer market.