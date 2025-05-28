Tottenham ‘Offered Chance’ to Sign Arsenal Free Transfer Target
Europa League winners Tottenham Hotspur have been ‘offered the chance’ to sign Leroy Sané this summer, as the winger is yet to reach an agreement with Bayern Munich over a new contract.
The German’s deal in Munich expires next month, and although Sané is keen on staying in his homeland after enjoying a productive end to the 2024–25 season, he isn’t a fan of the new terms offered to him by Bayern.
Club director Max Eberl said after Die Roten’s victory on the final day at Hoffenheim that Sané had rejected their latest contract offer, but remained hopeful that an agreement would be reached. “You can sense—at least that’s how I feel—that Leroy wants to stay. Now let’s see what happens in the coming days,” Eberl added.
Sky Sports have since reported that Sané has turned down an offer estimated to be worth £250,000 ($336,600) per week. While Bayern want to retain the 29-year-old who’s coming off the back of the most productive scoring season of his career, they aren’t expected to return with an improved offer.
Thus, there’s a real chance Sané departs as a free agent this summer, and Tottenham are among the reported contenders for his signature.
Their Europa League final victory in Bilbao last week has returned them to the Champions League for next season, and opens the door for a more aggressive summer. But would Daniel Levy be willing to pay such high wages to bring Sané in?
According to Spotrac, currently no player at Spurs earns more than £200,000 ($269,300) per week.
Still, Sané is open to a Premier League return after previously spending four years at Manchester City and London is reportedly his ideal destination. In addition to Spurs, north London rivals Arsenal are also said to boast an interest, although the Gunners have been linked with a whole host of wide attackers, including Real Madrid’s unsettled Rodrygo.
Sané does have an offer on the table from Galatasaray, but a move to the Turkish Süper Lig is deemed unlikely at this stage. Bayern are continuing to work.