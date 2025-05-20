Tottenham Predicted Lineup vs. Man Utd: Europa League Final
Tottenham Hotspur are 90 minutes away from European glory, and a familiar foe awaits in Wednesday’s Europa League final.
It’s been 17 years since Spurs last got their hands on a trophy of relevance, and their journey to Bilbao has arrived amid the backdrop of a historically poor domestic season. The club’s Premier League woes means defeat in the Basque Country is a reality that many supporters can’t bear to imagine.
They’ve been hurt on numerous occasions since beating Chelsea in the 2008 Carling Cup final, but this one has the makings of irrevocable heartbreak should Manchester United triumph.
However, there’s reason to believe that this could be Spurs’ moment in the Spanish sun. It’s been a season for ending lengthy trophy droughts, from Crystal Palace to Bologna, and they’re facing a United team that, well, aren’t all that impressive.
Here’s how Ange Postecoglou could set his Spurs team up for the 2025 Europa League final.
Tottenham Predicted Lineup vs. Man Utd (4-3-3)
GK: Guglielmo Vicario—The Italian’s Premier League form has fallen by the wayside, but Vicario’s conceded just twice in his previous four Europa League outings, keeping a pair of clean sheets away from home without being worked all that much.
RB: Pedro Porro—No Spurs player has played more Europa League minutes than Porro this season (1,009), and there’s no doubt the crafty Spaniard, who’s been brilliant throughout the knockout stages, will start on Wednesday.
CB: Cristian Romero—Romero has played in World Cup and Copa América finals, so this occasion is unlikely to get the better of him. The Argentine may not don the armband in Bilbao, but he has a huge role to play.
CB: Micky van de Ven—Postecoglou has preserved Van de Ven’s hamstrings for this competition, and the manager’s sacrifice has so far paid dividends. The Dutchman’s partnership with Romero has been crucial in Spurs’ advancement to the final.
LB: Destiny Udogie—Udogie has found a new lease of life in Europe, with four of his best performances this season arriving in his previous four Europa League outings.
CM: Yves Bissouma—Postecoglou called Bissouma back in from the cold for the semifinal against Bodø/Glimt, and the Mali international produced two outstanding performances which typified Spurs’ newfound control.
CM: Rodrigo Bentancur—The midfielder has been criticised by supporters for much of the season, but he has had some rotten luck with injury setbacks and a concussion. Like so many of his teammates, Bentancur’s saved his best work for Thursday nights.
CM: Pape Sarr—Lucas Bergvall may have a chance of playing, but Sarr is likely to start. There isn’t much creativity in Spurs’ midfield, so Sarr’s running and capacity to press a vulnerable United midfield will be important.
RW: Brennan Johnson—Moneyball Johnson is hoping for one more back-post tap-in. United have conceded plenty of the sort this season, and the Welshman scored his favourite goal at Old Trafford back in September.
ST: Dominic Solanke—Solanke has three goals in his previous three Europa League appearances, and Van de Ven has backed the Englishman to score the winner in Bilbao. This could be a career-defining outing for the forward.
LW: Son Heung-min—Son returned from an injury against Crystal Palace ten days ago and was in the starting XI at Villa Park. Many would be content with the captain starting on the bench here, but Ange is likely to retain Son in his lineup. The South Korean will be desperate to get the nod.