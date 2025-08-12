Tottenham Predicted Lineup vs. PSG: Palhinha and Kudus Start on Competitive Debuts
Tottenham Hotspur are preparing for their first-ever appearance in the UEFA Super Cup, with the most daunting of challenges awaiting Thomas Frank’s side in Udine.
Brennan Johnson’s stud and their subsequent ending of a 17-year trophy drought means Spurs are competing in Wednesday’s annual clash against Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain.
Much has changed since their special night in Bilbao, with Frank replacing Ange Postecoglou and Son Heung-min calling time on his Spurs career this summer. The Tottenham squad hasn’t yet been overhauled, with only a couple of additions made, but the new manager could get his hands on a variety of new toys by the time the window slams shut.
Here’s how Tottenham could line up for the 2025 UEFA Super Cup.
Tottenham Predicted Lineup vs. PSG (4-2-3-1)
GK: Guglielmo Vicario—The Italian will start 2025–26 as Tottenham’s No. 1 for the third consecutive season, and he’ll be hopeful of enjoying a happy homecoming on Wednesday evening. Vicario was born in Udine.
RB: Pedro Porro—Porro has been a prominent figure throughout preseason, and it looks like he has a big role to play as a deep-lying creator under Frank. He’ll see plenty of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia here.
CB: Cristian Romero—Suspected to be Tottenham’s new captain, Romero was ever so important in the club’s Europa League success last term, and won’t be fazed by the calibre of opponent his team are up against.
CB: Micky van de Ven—The Dutchman’s hamstrings should be better protected under Frank, although he may still have a demanding role as a contributor to their man-to-man pressing.
LB: Djed Spence—Destiny Udogie has travelled with the squad, after missing the summer tour and subsequent defeat to Bayern Munich with an injury. However, Spence is an able deputy, and Frank will likely deploy the Englishman again if Udogie isn’t 100%. The Italian international joined Spurs from Udinese in 2023.
CM: João Palhinha—The newest arrival got 45 unsuccessful minutes under his belt in Munich last week, and has another tough assignment on his first competitive appearance for the club.
CM: Rodrigo Bentancur—Spurs have an array of box-to-box profiles capable of partnering Palhinha, and it looks like the experienced Bentancur is the preferred choice for the time being.
RW: Mohammed Kudus—The ex-West Ham maverick has impressed at the start of his Spurs career. He was one of the very few shining lights in the defeat to Bayern, and he’ll be leaned upon to get his team up the pitch in Udine.
AM: Pape Matar Sarr—Sarr has been excellent this summer, with Frank happy to use him in a more advanced role after James Maddison’s injury. The Senegalese international is a distinct threat out of possession.
LW: Wilson Odobert—It was clear that this Spurs team required more invention for much of their most recent friendly in Munich, and Odobert supplies technical quality from the left, as well as proficiency in one-on-one situations.
ST: Dominic Solanke—If Solanke is anything close to 100% fit, he has to play. The Englishman is absolutely imperative to this Tottenham team, especially one led by Frank, which is bound to be very direct.