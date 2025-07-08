Tottenham Confirm Second Signing of Thomas Frank Era
Tottenham Hotspur have finalised the signing of 20-year-old defender Kota Takai from Kawasaki Frontale, with the Japan international becoming the second signing under new manager Thomas Frank.
Spurs already bolstered Frank’s squad by striking a discounted deal to sign Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich after a solid six-month loan in the second half of last season, negotiating the Bundesliga champions down from £50 million ($68.1 million) to £30 million ($40.8 million).
Next up through the door, and the first new face of the Frank era, is Takai. The 20-year-old centre-back has inked a five-year contract and, according to BBC Sport, is set to take on a role in Spurs’ senior squad this coming season.
Reports suggest Spurs have paid £5 million ($6.8 million) to sign Takai, who has four caps for Japan and was named the J.League’s best young player in 2024.
Takai, a towering defender with experience on the right, joins a Spurs backline which has also seen Kevin Danso finalise his obligation to join the club this summer.
Highly rated Luka Vušković has joined the club two years after seeing a deal completed. The 18-year-old spent last season on loan in Belgium with Westerlo, catching the eye with an impressive return of seven goals from centre-back.
Spurs are looking to bolster further forward up the pitch and are known admirers of Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze and West Ham United’s Mohammed Kudus.
Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo is admired but has made it abundantly clear he is looking to join Manchester United this summer. Frank is not thought to be currently pursuing a reunion with the Cameroon international as a result.