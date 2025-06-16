Tottenham Star ‘Meets With Jose Mourinho’ Over Surprise Summer Transfer
Fenerbahçe manager José Mourinho has reportedly met with Son Heung-min to discuss a potential transfer to Istanbul, and the Tottenham Hotspur captain is said to be open to reuniting with his former boss.
Mourinho was announced as Fenerbahçe’s new manager in June 2024, but his appointment failed to return the Turkish giants to the top of the Süper Lig as Galatasaray retained their title in 2024–25. However, the all-time great Portuguese coach remains at the helm, and he’s aiming to oversee an ambitious summer window in a bid to dethrone their eternal rivals.
Among Fenerbahçe’s transfer targets is Spurs icon Son, whom Mourinho coached during a 18-month spell in north London between November 2019 and April 2021. The South Korean starred under Mourinho, who maximised the relationship between Son and Harry Kane in attack.
According to Yağız Sabuncuoğlu, Son’s relationship with Mourinho remains strong, and the Portuguese coach has reportedly met with the 32-year-old over a potential move to Fenerbahçe. The modern-day Spurs great has shown signs of decline at the highest level over the past couple of years, and he may deem this summer as the perfect time to move on from the Lilywhites off the back of their Europa League success in Bilbao.
The man who guided the club to their first major trophy in 17 years, Ange Postecoglou, has since been replaced by Thomas Frank.
Spurs confirmed back in January that they’d triggered the option to extend their captain’s contract by a further year, so Fenerbahçe will have to pay a fee to sign Son this summer. €30 million (£25.6 million, $34.8 million) has been reported as the Premier League club’s asking price for their fourth-leading goalscorer of all time.
While the forward is said to be keen on teaming up with Mourinho again, Sabuncuoğlu, in another X post, added that the move is unlikely due to Spurs’ valuation.
Interest has also emerged from the Saudi Pro League.