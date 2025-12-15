Tottenham Reach Thomas Frank ‘Sack Verdict’ After Board Discussions
Tottenham Hotspur will not imminently dismiss Thomas Frank despite a worrying sequence of results and performances, a report has claimed.
The former Brentford boss enjoyed a strong start to life in north London after taking over from Ange Postecoglou following last season’s Europa League winning campaign. Spurs were third in the Premier League table during October’s international break, just two points adrift of their capital rivals Arsenal at the division’s summit. It’s been a steep decline since.
Frank’s side have collected just eight points from the subsequent nine league games—a tally that can only better three teams in the division over the same period—while also getting knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Newcastle United.
Any momentum that had gathered during back-to-back victories over Brentford and Slavia Prague was emphatically snuffed out by Sunday’s dismal 3–0 reverse to Nottingham Forest. Spurs boast fewer Premier League points this term compared to the same stage of last season, when they went on to finish 17th.
Frequent discussions surrounding Frank’s future have taken place among Tottenham’s new-look hierarchy, according to The Athletic. Despite the damning statistics, the club’s powerbrokers have settled on giving the Danish coach more time.
Frank was appointed by former executive chairman Daniel Levy last summer shortly before the long-serving club figure was surprisingly dismissed in September. Peter Charrington was appointed as the non-executive chairman while the majority shareholding Lewis family have a pronounced role. Vivienne Lewis, her brother Charles Lewis and son-in-law Nick Beucher are prominent figures at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Frank Warns Tottenham Will Not Be a ‘Quick Fix’
The decision to stick with Frank, who is contracted to the club until 2028, will be no surprise to the man himself. After Sunday’s shoddy showing at the City Ground, the 52-year-old was asked if he expected to be given more time. “I can’t see why not,” he replied.
“I think it’s pretty evident that if no one gets the time, no one can turn this around. This is not a quick fix.”
Spurs may have won their first trophy in 17 years under Postecoglou but also recorded the club’s worst league finish since 1975.
“I think I do everything to control my emotions, which is a hurricane inside me, because, of course, it’s deeply frustrating that we are not doing better today after three good performances,” Frank seethed over the weekend.
“I think it’s extremely important to be calm and measured. And of course, have very direct and clear messages at the right time, so they’re not in doubt of what I think. Because I’m very honest about where we are.”