Tottenham vs. Brighton: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Europa League winners Tottenham Hotspur wrap up their 2024–25 campaign on Sunday afternoon, as they welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to a jubilant N17.
It was all-or-nothing for Spurs in Bilbao, but Brennan Johnson’s goal ensured they ended their 17-year wait for silverware as they beat fellow Premier League strugglers Manchester United in the Europa League final.
The triumph masks what‘s been a miserable season domestically, but a fanbase desperate for a trophy won‘t care a jot. Now, they can bask in Wednesday night‘s glory until 2025–26 rolls around, when a return to the Champions League beckons.
Brighton will surely take advantage of Spurs‘ hangover this weekend as they aim to finish the season in eighth, which could be enough to play in next season‘s Conference League. Their 3–2 victory over Liverpool on Monday night leaves them with a three-point buffer over Brentford in ninth, so they merely require a point in north London to guarantee eighth place.
To qualify for Europe, Brighton need Chelsea to finish seventh and triumph in next week’s Conference League final against Real Betis.
What Time Does Tottenham vs. Brighton Kick-Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- Date: Sunday, May 25
- Kick-off Time: 16:00 BST / 11:00 ET / 08:00 PT
- Referee: Rob Jones
- VAR: Michael Oliver
Tottenham vs. Brighton Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Tottenham: 3 wins
- Brighton: 2 win
- Draws: 0
- Last meeting: Brighton 3–2 Tottenham (October 6, 2024) – Premier League
Current Form (all competitions)
Tottenham
Brighton
Tottenham 1–0 Man Utd – 21/05/25
Brighton 3–2 Liverpool – 19/05/25
Aston Villa 2–0 Tottenham – 26/05/25
Wolves 0–2 Brighton – 10/05/25
Tottenham 0–2 Crystal Palace – 11/05/25
Brighton 1–1 Newcastle – 04/05/25
Bodø/Glimt 0–2 Tottenham – 08/05/25
Brighton 3–2 West Ham – 26/04/25
West Ham 1–1 Tottenham – 04/05/25
Brentford 4–2 Brighton – 19/04/25
How to Watch Tottenham vs. Brighton on TV
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Peacock
United Kingdom
Not televised - audio-only coverage on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC London 94.9
Canada
fuboTV Canada
Mexico
Not televised
Tottenham Team News
Who knows what state this Tottenham squad will be in after their cathartic midweek celebrations? While there are no fresh injury concerns from the final, Postecoglou will likely hand many of those who played a key role in their triumph respite on the final day.
The starting back five are all likely to drop out of the starting XI for Brighton’s visit, while captain Son Heung-min isn’t believed to be operating at 100% after returning from his injury layoff.
There should be starts for Mathys Tel and Wilson Odobert in attack, as well as Kevin Danso in defence. Lucas Bergvall, James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski are absent in midfield.
Tottenham Predicted Lineup vs. Brighton
Tottenham predicted lineup vs. Brighton (4-3-3): Kinsky; Spence, Danso, Davies, Reguilón; Gray, Bentancur, Sarr; Odobert, Tel, Moore.
Brighton Team News
Brighton manager Fabian Hürzeler said João Pedro missed Monday’s victory over Liverpool due to a "small issue" in training, but the Brazilian isn’t expected to be included in the German’s matchday squad on the final day.
Pedro has been linked with a summer move away after two years on the south coast.
The visitors are also without Georginio Rutter in attack, while Ferdi Kadioglu, Solly March and James Milner are also set to miss Sunday’s game.
Kaoru Mitoma and Jack Hinshelwoord could return to Hürzeler’s starting XI after inspiring Brighton’s turnaround against the champions.
Brighton Predicted Lineup vs. Tottenham
Brighton predicted lineup vs. Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen; Wieffer, Van Hecke, Webster, Estupiñan; Baleba, Ayari; Minteh, Gruda, Mitoma; Welbeck.
Tottenham vs. Brighton Score Prediction
Those in attendance may well be worse for wear, too, and there’s not a single Spurs supporter who‘ll care about the outcome of Sunday‘s game after their continental success.
Postecoglou is going to rotate heavily, and although the much-changed team gave a decent account of themselves at Villa Park last time out in the league, they’re likely to succumb on home soil here. Brighton have come on strong down the stretch and have something to play for.
A relaxed afternoon in north London should result in a Seagulls victory.