Tottenham Predicted Lineup vs. Brighton: Premier League
Europa League winners Tottenham Hotspur end their 2024–25 season on home soil this weekend, hosting a Brighton & Hove Albion side boasting their own European aspirations.
Spurs ended their 17-year wait for a trophy by beating Manchester United 1–0 in Wednesday night’s Europa League final. After reasserting his knack of winning things in his second season back in September, Ange Postecoglou steered Spurs to glory in Bilbao.
Supporters will long bask in their continental glory, and absolutely nobody will care if they succumb to a record 22nd Premier League defeat on Sunday. This season will now be remembered for one reason and one reason only.
Postecoglou’s team selection may well depend on the verocity of the midweek celebrations, with a heavily rotated team from the final expected.
Tottenham Predicted Lineup vs. Brighton (4-3-3)
GK: Antonin Kinsky—The young Czech goalkeeper gave a good account of himself at Villa Park last time out in the Premier League, and Kinsky should get another chance between the posts to wrap up his first six months in north London.
RB: Djed Spence—Spence wasn’t a prominent figure during crunch time of Spurs’ Europa League run-in, with Destiny Udogie’s resurgence forcing the English full-back into a regular starting role in the league.
CB: Kevin Danso—Postecoglou's contingency plan in defence reeks of cult hero status in north London. Supporters have quickly taken to the big Austrian.
CB: Ben Davies—The elder statesman of the group finally got his hands on some silverware on Wednesday, and he‘ll allow Micky van de Ven to have the day off on Sunday.
LB: Sergio Reguilón—The Spaniard came from out of nowhere to start at Aston Villa last Friday and could make his final appearance for the club on Sunday.
CM: Archie Gray—It’s been a tough start to life as a Premier League midfielder for Gray, who’s still impressed during his first season at the club.
CM: Rodrigo Bentancur—Postecoglou could turn to the academy in the middle of the park, but may opt for the experience of Bentancur, who probably doesn’t want to be starting Sunday’s game if Wednesday night’s celebrations are anything to go by.
CM: Pape Matar Sarr—Sarr, on the other hand, probably won’t mind getting another run out. Like his midfield partners, the Senegalese international was superb in Bilbao, playing a major role in the goal sequence.
RW: Wilson Odobert—Odobert‘s brace in the round of 16 against AZ Alkmaar can‘t go unnoticed in Spurs’ journey to Europa League glory. The talented French winger didn‘t play all that much during the latter stages, but those two goals were pivotal in Spurs reaching the last eight.
ST: Mathys Tel—Tel’s loan is drawing to a close, but the signs are pointing towards Spurs striking a permanent deal with Bayern Munich. Thus, this may not be his last hurrah in N17.
LW: Mikey Moore—The academy starlet has featured sporadically this season, and hasn’t yet announced himself to the Premier League. A Moore goal on Sunday would cap off a special week for the club.