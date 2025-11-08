Tottenham vs. Man Utd: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Tottenham Hotspur face off against Manchester United for the first time since the Europa League final on Saturday, having defeated the Red Devils four times last season.
A scrappy Brennan Johnson goal ensured Spurs ended their 17-year wait for silverware in Bilbao, all while condemning United to their worst season in modern times.
Ruben Amorim has since recovered from that traumatic defeat, with his United side entering Saturday’s duel on a four-game unbeaten run. They’re now level on points with Thomas Frank’s Lilywhites, who laid an egg at home to Chelsea last weekend but were rampant against Copenhagen in midweek.
After three successive wins that had ’The United Strand’ dreaming, Amorim’s side were pegged back by Nottingham Forest at the City Ground last weekend, drawing 2–2.
With the final interval of 2025–26 looming, neither side will want to taste defeat this weekend.
What Time Does Tottenham vs. Man Utd Kick Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 8
- Kick-off Time: 12.30 p.m. GMT / 7.30 a.m. ET / 4.30 a.m. PT
- Referee: Sam Barrott
- VAR: John Brooks
Tottenham vs. Man Utd Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Tottenham: 4 wins
- Man Utd: 0 wins
- Draws: 1
Current Form (All Competitions)
Tottenham
Man Utd
Tottenham 4–0 Copenhagen - 04/11/25
Nottingham Forest 2–2 Man Utd - 01/11/25
Tottenham 0–1 Chelsea - 01/11/25
Man Utd 4–2 Brighton - 25/10/25
Newcastle 2–0 Tottenham - 29/10/25
Liverpool 1–2 Man Utd - 19/10/25
Everton 0–3 Tottenham - 26/10/25
Man Utd 2–0 Sunderland - 04/10/25
Monaco 0–0 Tottenham - 22/10/25
Brentford 3–1 Man Utd - 27/09/25
How to Watch Tottenham vs. Man Utd on TV, Live Stream
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Peacock, Amazon Prime Video
United Kingdom
discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo Sports Network Canada
Mexico
Caliente TV, Amazon Prime Video, FOX One
Tottenham Team News
Mohammed Kudus missed out in midweek because of a knock, and although Thomas Frank played down the severity of the setback, he wasn’t pictured in training on Thursday. Thus, the summer signing is a doubt for the weekend, with Brennan Johnson ready to step in.
Playmakers James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski are out of action, while Dominic Solanke is hopeful of returning after the international break. Spurs are also without Archie Gray, Ben Davies, Yves Bissouma, Kota Takai and Radu Drăgușin.
João Palhinha should return to the midfield, and Frank would be a brave man to partner him with Rodrigo Bentancur again, given their incompatibility on home soil.
Randal Kolo Muani should retain his place up top, while Xavi Simons will operate as Spurs’ leading creative force after impressing on Tuesday night.
Tottenham Predicted Lineup vs. Man Utd
Tottenham predicted lineup vs. Man Utd (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Palhinha, Sarr; Johnson, Simons, Odobert; Kolo Muani.
Man Utd Team News
Man Utd are benefitting from their free midweeks, with Amorim almost having a fully fit squad at his disposal for Saturday’s trip to north London.
Lisandro Martínez remains the only absentee due to a long-term knee issue, but he has been back in training over the past few weeks, and we could see him make his comeback after the upcoming break.
The United boss will limit the changes from their recent outings, although Diogo Dalot’s sub-par displays should see him come out of the side in favour of Patrick Dorgu.
Harry Maguire was a minor fitness doubt last week and could remain on the bench this weekend.
Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Tottenham
Man Utd predicted lineup vs. Tottenham (3-4-2-1): Lammens; Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw; Amad, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Cunha; Šeško.
Tottenham vs. Man Utd Score Prediction
Plenty has changed since Bilbao, with Spurs switching managers and United appearing far more competent.
Amorim’s tactical tweaks, predicated on a more direct style, have aided the Red Devils, who suddenly look far tougher to play against. They remain more effective when they have less of the ball, so a chess match is likely to play out between the two managers on the touchline in N17.
Spurs are well built to deal with United’s direct threat, but some will question whether they can replicate the attacking fluidity and cohesion that was on display against Copenhagen, given how poor they were just days before in the defeat to Chelsea.
Frank is still figuring his side out, and you could see this one ending all-square.
Prediction: Tottenham 1–1 Man Utd