TOTW 2 Predictions EA FC 25 – Diaz, Jackson, Pulisic, Olise

EA Sports FC 25 Team of the Week 2 is headlined by Son Heung-min, Luis Díaz and Nicolas Jackson after strong performances in the Premier League.

Luis Díaz scored a brace for Liverpool last weekend making him a favorite for EA FC 25 TOTW 2.
TOTW 2 predictions for EA FC 25 include stars from the Premier League, Serie A, La Liga and Bundesliga.

Team of the Week 2 will be the first squad available in-game for the global release on Sept. 28. TOTW is a weekly promotion in Ultimate Team where the best performing players from around the world receive special in-form items in packs. These cards are released Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET and remain in packs until the following week when a new squad is released.

The first TOTW of the year featured stars like Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema, Trinity Rodman, Ousmane Dembélé and Lamine Yamal. How will TOTW 2 stack up to its predecessor?

Here are SI Soccer's predictions for EA FC 25 Team of the Week 2.

TOTW 2 Predictions EA FC 25: Olise, Diaz, Jackson, Pulisic

  • Michael Olise – Bayern Munich / RW – Two goals and assists in 5–0 win
  • Morgan Rogers – Aston Villa / CAM – Two assists in 3–1 win
  • Luis Díaz – Liverpool / LW – Two goals in 3–0 win
  • Raphinha – FC Barcelona / ST – Two goals in 5–1 win
  • Gorka Guruzeta – Athletic Club / ST – Two goals in 3–1 win
  • Christian Pulisic – AC Milan / RW – Goal in 2–1 Milan derby win
  • Nicolas Jackson – Chelsea / ST – Two goals and assist in 3–0 win against West Ham United
  • Daniel Carvajal – Real Madrid / RB – Goal in 4–1 win
  • Maximilian Mittelstaedt – VfB Stuttgart / LB – Two assists in 5–1 win against Borussia Dortmund
  • Gabriel Pec – LA Galaxy / RW – Goal and two assists in 4–2 win

Michael Olise should be a lock to receive the Featured TOTW boost after Denis Zakaria got it last week. The former Crystal Palace winger is off to a blazing start in Germany not just in the league, but also in the Champions League. If Olise doesn't get it, Nicolas Jackson is also a strong option.

EA Sports could opt to give Robert Lewandowksi a TOTW item instead of Raphinha, but the striker did miss a penalty which cost him a hat trick.

EA FC 25 TOTW 2 Release Date

TOTW 2 will be released Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 1 p.m. ET.

When Does EA FC 25 TOTW 2 Leave Packs?

TOTW 2 will leave packs the following week, Oct. 2, at 1 p.m. ET. At that time, TOTW 3 will be released.

Published
