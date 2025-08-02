Transfer Rumors: Al Nassr Plot Fernandes Move; Real Madrid Battle Barcelona for Jackson
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Al Nassr manager Jorge Jesus wants to sign Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes this summer, A BOLA reports. A reunion with Portugal teammate Cristiano Ronaldo appeals to the 30-year-old.
Benjamin Šeško has informed his RB Leipzig teammates that he will be leaving the club this summer, Florian Plettenberg states. Newcastle United have made a formal bid but Man Utd remain interested.
Rasmus Højlund has made it clear he does not want to join Leipzig in place of Šeško, Alex Crook writes, despite the Bundesliga side’s interest in a loan deal.
AC Milan have identified Liverpool forward Darwin Núñez as their top attacking target, Gianluca Di Marzio states, but the significant cost of the deal means there are doubts over whether an agreement can be reached.
Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa is back on the radar of Napoli, per Corriere dello Sport, after the Serie A side lost out on Dan Ndoye to Nottingham Forest.
Inter have held talks with Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku, L’Équipe notes, but Blues manager Enzo Maresca is not desperate to sell the France international after being impressed by his form in recent months.
Manchester City are likely to reignite their interest in West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paquetá after he was cleared of betting offences, according to Globo Esporte. A deal could be done between £50 million ($66.2 million) and £60 million ($79.5 million).
Brentford are eyeing an ambitious approach for Arsenal winger Leandro Trossard, FootballTransfers claims. The Belgian is thought to be open to leaving for the right project.
Tottenham Hotspur have ruled out a move for Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey, Paul O’Keefe reports, after missing out on Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White.
RB Leipzig striker Loïs Openda has emerged as an ambitious target for Sunderland, Florian Plettenberg claims. Uncertainty over the futures of Benjamin Šeško and Xavi Simons could see the Bundesliga side block any further exits.
La Liga
Real Madrid want to hijack Barcelona’s move for Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson, according to E-Notícies, amid concerns over whether Endrick and Gonzalo García are ready for significant senior roles.
Liverpool are ready to pursue a move for Real Madrid winger Rodrygo if they fail to sign Newcastle’s Alexander Isak, Defensa Central writes. Anfield would be the Brazil international’s preferred destination if he does leave.
Al Hilal are preparing a bid for Atlético Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann, per Fichajes. An offer of €20 million ($23.1 million) could be enough to get a deal done.
Newly promoted Ligue 1 side Paris FC have expressed an interest in signing Barcelona right back Héctor Fort, L’Équipe claims.