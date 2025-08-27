SI

Transfer Rumors: Alexander-Arnold Tipped for Premier League Return; Yamal Forces Out Barcelona Star

Xavi Simons, Kobbie Mainoo, Harvey Elliott, Aurélien Tchouameni and more feature in today’s gossip.

Grey Whitebloom

Trent Alexander-Arnold (left) and Lamine Yamal headline today’s gossip.
Trent Alexander-Arnold (left) and Lamine Yamal headline today’s gossip. / Ion Alcoba Beitia/Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Trent Alexander-Arnold
Trent Alexander-Arnold faces competition from Dani Carvajal for a starting job. / IMAGO/NurPhoto

In a shock twist of events, Trent Alexander-Arnold has supposedly fallen out of favor at Real Madrid already. With Dani Carvajal expected to remain the club’s undisputed starter, Manchester City are said to be monitoring the situation closely ahead of a potential swoop for the England international. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Manchester United have cooled on the idea of signing Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller this summer. The German defensive midfielder is also a target for Real Madrid. (Source: GIVEMESPORT)

Bayern Munich have threatened to hijack Chelsea’s deal for RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Xavi Simons, which is not thought to be anywhere near close to completion. (Source: Bild)

Tottenham Hotspur have also been tipped to swoop for Simons as Chelsea risk missing out on the Dutch playmaker altogether. (Source: The Telegraph)

Newly promoted Leeds United have been credited with interest in wantaway Man Utd midfielder Kobbie Mainoo. Chelsea and Tottenham have long been linked with the 20-year-old midfielder. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Crystal Palace have opened up discussions with Arsenal regarding a £15 million ($20.2 million) move for Reiss Nelson. (Source: The Sun)

The Eagles have also contacted Liverpool about the prospect of signing Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott as a replacement for Eberechi Eze. (Source: Football Insider)

Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani has rejected a loan offer from Manchester United. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Unimpressed with the performances of summer recruit Mads Hermansen, West Ham United have reignited their approach for Botafogo goalkeeper John Victor, who has been regularly linked with Man Utd. (Source talkSPORT)

La Liga

Lamine Yamal
Could Lamine Yamal have a say in Barcelona’s final days in the transfer window? / Manuel Queimadelos/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid have rejected a bid for Aurélien Tchouaméni from an unnamed Premier League club and insisted that the Frenchman is not for sale for anything less than €200 million ($232.9 million). (Source: Defensa Central)

Marseille’s deal for Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos is off. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Lamine Yamal is behind Barcelona’s decision to sanction Fermín López’s sale to Chelsea after siding with Gavi in the personal feud between the two Spain internationals. (Source: El Chiringuito)

López, having been firmly against a move away from his boyhood club, is now open to a move to Chelsea. (Source: Marca)

Barcelona have drawn up a three-man shortlist of left-sided center backs to target this summer in a late bid to replace the outgoing Iñigo Martínez. Sporting CP’s Gonçalo Inácio, Nottingham Forest star Murillo and RB Leipzig’s Castello Lukeba make up the trio of potential recruits. (Source: Fichajes)

feed

