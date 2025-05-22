Transfer Rumors: Amad Wanted by European Giants; Arsenal, Liverpool Eye Alvarez
Premier League
Manchester United are ready to listen to offers for every player in the squad, The Mirror claim. Failure to qualify for next season‘s Champions League has left the club with significant financial concerns which can only be addressed in the transfer market.
Man Utd could be forced to part ways with young winger Amad Diallo. TEAMtalk state AC Milan are among the sides chasing an ambitious summer move for the 22-year-old.
The uncle of Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres has claimed a decision has already been made to reject transfer interest from Arsenal. Speaking to Record, Chris Gyökeres insisted, “Yesterday at dinner we decided that he has to stay.”
Newcastle United have registered their interest in Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens, claims Simon Phillips. The 20-year-old is known to be a target for Premier League rivals Chelsea.
Arsenal and Liverpool are both looking to sign Atlético Madrid striker Julián Alvarez, according to El Chiringuito. The striker‘s representatives are ready to meet with interested clubs and a deal could be struck for the right price.
Clubs interested in signing Manchester City winger Jack Grealish face being forced to pay £40 million ($53.7 million), per Chronicle Live. Newcastle are keen but would need to break their wage structure to sign the 29-year-old.
Monaco winger Maghnes Akliouche, previously linked with Man City and Man Utd, has emerged as a target for Liverpool, L'Équipe report. Monaco have agreed to drop his asking price to €60 million (£50.4 million, $67.7 million).
Tottenham Hotspur are ready to spend close to €200 million (£168.1 million, $225.7 million) on three players this summer, claim Fichajes. Real Betis midfielder Johnny Cardoso and RB Leipzig duo Xavi Simons and Benjamin Šeško are all wanted by the Europa League winners.
Independiente defender Kevin Lomónaco, a target for West Ham United, wants to move to Europe this summer. Uriel Iugt notes the 23-year-old has rejected the riches on offer in the Middle East in favour of a move to either England or Italy.
La Liga
AS claim Real Betis are confident of agreeing a fresh loan deal for Man Utd winger Antony. Betis hope to convince the Red Devils that Antony‘s price tag will only rise further if he maintains his impressive current form.
Atlético Madrid have joined the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen left back Alejandro Grimaldo, per Fichajes. The Spaniard has already been identified as a target for both Barcelona and Real Madrid.
According to TodoFichajes, Barcelona have set their sights firmly on Lille goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier. A known target for Real Madrid, the Frenchman has a release clause of €40 million ($45.1 million).
Aston Villa will raise their offer for Barcelona forward Ferran Torres, El Nacional state. Unai Emery is ready to pay €50 million ($56.4 million) but neither Barcelona nor Ferran are particularly interested in a deal.
Real Madrid plan to balance their expensive arrivals this summer through the sale of a big name, according to Cadena SER. Winger Rodrygo is a likely casualty and, amid interest from Arsenal and other Premier League clubs, could be sold for €80 million (£67.2 million, $90.3 million)
The agent of Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal has jetted in for talks over a contract extension, claim Jijantes. A five-year deal is thought to be close to being finalised.